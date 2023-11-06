From Pochettino to Ancelotti: Premier League managers’ performance against former clubs

Mauricio Pochettino will be returning to Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Tuesday, not as a part of the Lilywhites but as a Chelsea manager
Pochettino spent five full seasons and made Tottenham a force to reckon with. “It’s special to come back after four years,” he said ahead of his return
Here are four other coaches, who managed against their former Premier League clubs
Jose Mourinho’s return to Stamford Bridge in 2016 was unceremonious as his side, Manchester United, was trashed 0-4 by Chelsea. The Blues went on to lift the title that season
Mourinho stats (Man United, Tottenham) vs Chelsea | P - 10, W - 7, L - 7, D - 1
Carlo Ancelotti returned to the Premier League--after winning the league title with Chelsea in 2010-- as Everton’s manager in 2019
Ancelotti’s Everton faced the same fate as Mourinho’s United at the hands of Chelsea - a 0-4 loss at Stamford Bridge
Ancelotti’s stats as Everton manager vs Chelsea | P - 3, W - 1, L - 2, D - 0
Rafael Benitez spent six years at Liverpool(2004-10), winning an array of titles including the UFEA Champions League and Super Cup
But Benitez’s record against Liverpool is abysmal. In the 7 matches he managed, he managed to win none while registering three draws and four losses
Brendan Rodgers spent three years and managed Liverpool in 166 matches before making a move out of Anfield after failing to make a lasting impact
The 50-year-old returned to Premier League returned as Leicester City’s manager and found success. However, his record against Liverpool is not what he would like to have next to his name
In the 4 matches he managed against Liverpool, The Reds reigned supreme, winning three out and losing just once