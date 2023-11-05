IND vs SA: Kohli equalls Tendulkar’s record of 49 hundreds; Match in pictures

India won the toss and chose to bat first against South Africa in the ODI World Cup match at Eden Gardens on Sunday

Both teams have qualified to the semifinal of the 2023 ODI World Cup

Men in blue had a tremendous start with the bat. Rohit’s quick-fire 40 off 24 helped India to reach  61 in 5 overs

Kohli and Shreyas Iyer put up a century partnership in the middle

Birthday boy Kohli (101*) scored his 49th ODI hundred, equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most ODI centuries

Ravindra Jadeja’s knock to the end of the innings powered India to a total of 326/5

Quinton De Kock had to depart for five runs as Mohammed Siraj picked up the first wicket

Jadeja STRUCK! Picked two wickets in three overs

Shami’s first LBW | Removed Rassie van der Dussen for 13

Jadeja grabbed his first fifer in ODI World Cup. He also registered his best ODI figures (5/35)

India wrapped up the Proteas for mere 83 runs and clinched a 243-run win

