Mitchell Marsh (AUS) grabbed a ton (121) on his 32nd birthday while playing against Pakistan in 2023. This was also his highest score in ODIs
New Zealand’s Tom Latham scored a century against the Netherlands in 2022 on his 30th birthday. He too recorded his career-best ODI score
On his 27th birthday, Ross Taylor bagged his maiden and only World Cup century (131*) while facing Pakistan in 2011.
Sri Lankan Sanath Jayasuriya racked up 130 against Bangladesh in 2008 on his 39th birthday
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar smashed his 15th ODI century (134) versus Australia in 1998 on the day he turned 25
On his special day, 21-year-old Vinod Kambli scored 100 not-out against England in 1993