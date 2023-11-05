Dale Steyn (SA) - 6 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 5/50 at Nagpur, 2011
Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) - 4 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 4/51 at Southampton, 2019
Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) - 3 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 3/41 at Melbourne, 2015
Allan Donald (SA) - 3 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 2/34 at Adelaide, 1992
Harbhajan Singh (IND) - 3 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 3/53 at Nagpur, 2011
Lance Klusener (SA) - 3 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 3/66 at Hove, 1999
Morne Morkel (SA) - 3 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 2/59 at Melbourne, 2015
Javagal Srinath (IND) - 3 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 2/69 at Hove, 1999
Jasprit Bumrah (IND) - 2 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 2/35 at Southampton, 2019
A. Kuiper (SA) - 2 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 2/28 at Adelaide, 1992