IND vs SA: Leading wicket-takers in India vs South Africa matches in World Cup

Dale Steyn (SA) - 6 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 5/50 at Nagpur, 2011

Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) - 4 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 4/51 at Southampton, 2019

Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) - 3 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 3/41 at Melbourne, 2015

Allan Donald (SA) - 3 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 2/34 at Adelaide, 1992

Harbhajan Singh (IND) - 3 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 3/53 at Nagpur, 2011

Lance Klusener (SA) - 3 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 3/66 at Hove, 1999

Morne Morkel (SA) - 3 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 2/59 at Melbourne,  2015

Javagal Srinath (IND) - 3 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 2/69 at Hove, 1999

Jasprit Bumrah (IND) - 2 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 2/35 at Southampton, 2019

A. Kuiper (SA) - 2 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 2/28 at Adelaide, 1992

