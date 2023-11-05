In 1992, India and South Africa played against each other in the World Cup for the first time during the round-robin stage
The rain-interrupted game was reduced to 30 overs. SA romped home by 6 wickets, with Peter Kirsten’s striking 84 off 86
Both the teams kick-started the 1999 tournament by contesting against each other after seven years
Sourav Ganguly (97) and Jacques Kallis (96) missed out on well-deserved centuries. The Proteas went on to win the contest by four wickets
In the 2011 World Cup, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag’s 100-run partnership helped the men in blue put 296 on the board
Despite India’s exceptional performance with the bat, South Africa outplayed it in the second innings to clinch a win by four wickets
Shikhar Dhawan smashed his maiden World Cup century against Proteas in 2015. India posted a total of 307/7
India went on to bundle up South Africa for a mere 177 runs, thereby breaking SA’s World Cup winning streak
India faced South Africa in its first match of the 2019 edition, with Rohit Sharma starring with a century
MS Dhoni stood in his 600th match as a wicketkeeper and also rose to third in list of WC dismissals (33)