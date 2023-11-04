Mohammed Shami: India’s record-breaking ODI World Cup spearhead

A five-wicket haul vs Sri Lanka made Shami India’s leading wicket-taker in ODI World Cup history (45 wickets)
He made an impact from his very first ball of World Cup 2023, going on to pick up 14 wickets in just three games
The 33-year-old started his World Cup journey in 2015. In his debut game vs Pakistan, he got four wickets
In that edition, he ended up dismissing nine top order batters and five tailenders
He finished with 17 wickets in seven matches and was India’s second highest wicket-taker after Umesh Yadav (18)
Coming to the 2019 edition, Shami impressed with a hattrick against Afghanistan and a fifer against England
The pacer had 14 wickets in four matches to his name at the end of the 2019 World Cup
In his very first game in the 2023 World Cup (vs New Zealand), he added a second fifer to his name
Scalping four wickets against England and another five against Sri Lanka, Shami found himself at the top of the record books
He became the first Indian bowler to take three WC fifers,equalling Mitchell Starc’s overall record
He averaged 13.78 in 2019 which was the best among all the bowler’s in that World Cup edition
Shami has removed 21 batters before they could reach a double-digit score, thus preventing the new batters from getting set
He has also removed 12 tailenders over three editions and his average against them has been below 10
His BBI in the three world cups are 4/35, 5/69, 5/18
Interestingly, in the last three World Cups, Shami has not dismissed anyone for an LBW