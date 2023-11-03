Top 10 biggest wins in ODI World Cup history

India registered its biggest win at the ODI World Cup when it thrashed Sri Lanka by 302 runs at the Wankhede Stadium
Interestingly, India’s victory over Sri Lanka was also the fourth biggest win in all ODIs
Australia holds the record for the biggest win in ODI World Cups. It beat Netherlands by 309 runs at Delhi in 2023
In the third spot, it is once again Australia with a 275-run victory Afghanistan at Perth in 2015
India’s 257-run win over Bermuda at Port of Spain in 2007 comes fourth in the list of biggest wins in World Cups
The 2015 WC match between South Africa and West Indies at Sydney Cricket Ground saw the Proteas walk away with a 275-run victory
Namibia was no match for the 2003 Champion Australia. It suffered a 256-run defeat at Potchefstroom
In the seventh spot is the 243-run win that Sri Lanka registered over Bermuda at Port of Spain in 2007
In the 2011 WC, South Africa’s total of 351 was out of reach for Netherlands. It lost to SA by 231 runs in Mohali
Netherlands was bested by 2007 title winnerAustralia. The Dutch were bowled out and Australia won by 229 runs at Basseterre
The 2023 match between South Africa and England finds itself in tenth place. The Proteas were handed a 229-run win in Mumbai