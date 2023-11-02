India registers its biggest win in ODI World Cup history, second largest overall in WC

India registered its biggest win, by margin of runs, at the ODI World Cup when it thrashed Sri Lanka by 302 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
It was also the second largest victory overall in World Cup history, bettered only by Australia’s 309-run win over Netherlands earlier in the tournament.
India surpassed its previous largest victory, a 257-run win against Bermuda in 2007, by quite a distance after bundling out the Lankans, who were chasing 358, for just 55.
Interestingly, Thursday’s victory was also the fourth biggest win in all ODIs. The record for the biggest ODI win is India’s 317-run victory against Sri Lanka at Thiruvananthapuram in January this year.
India’s biggest wins in World Cup history
- Beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs at Mumbai in 2023
- Beat Bermuda by 257 runs at Port of Spain in 2007
- Beat Sri Lanka by 183 runs at Johannesburg in 2003
- Beat Namibia by 181 runs at Pietermaritzburg in 2003
- Beat Sri Lanka by 157 runs at Taunton in 1999
Biggest wins overall in World Cup history
- Australia beat Netherlands by 309 runs at Delhi in 2023
- India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs at Mumbai in 2023
- Australia beat Afghanistan by 275 runs at Perth in 2015
- India beat Bermuda by 257 runs at Port of Spain in 2007
- South Africa beat West Indies by 257 runs at Sydney in 2015
India’s biggest wins in all ODIs
- Beat Sri Lanka by 317 runs at Thiruvananthapuram in 2023
- Beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs at Mumbai in 2023
- Beat Bermuda by 257 runs at Port of Spain in 2007
- Beat Hong Kong by 256 runs at Karachi in 2008
- Beat Pakistan by 228 runs at Colombo in 2023
Biggest wins in all ODIs
- India beat Sri Lanka by 317 runs at Thiruvananthapuram in 2023
- Australia beat Netherlands by 309 runs at Delhi in 2023
- Zimbabwe beat USA by 304 runs at Harare in 2023
- India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs at Mumbai in 2023
- New Zealand beat Ireland by 290 runs at Aberdeen in 2008
