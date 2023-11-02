  • Canada - 36 all out in 18.4 overs vs Sri Lanka at Paarl in 2003
  • Canada - 45 all out in 40.3 overs vs England at Manchester in 1979
  • Namibia - 45 all out in 14 overs vs Australia at Potchefstroom in 2003
  • Sri Lanka - 55 all out in 19.4 overs vs India at Mumbai in 2023
  • Bangladesh - 58 all out in 18.5 overs vs West Indies at Mirpur in 2011
  • Scotland - 68 all out in 31.1 overs vs West Indies at Leicester in 1999
  • Kenya - 69 all out in 23.5 overs vs New Zealand at Chennai in 2011
  • Pakistan - 74 all out in 40.2 overs vs England at Adelaide in 1992
  • Ireland - 77 all out in 27.4 overs vs Sri Lanka at St. George’s in 2007
  • Bermuda - 78 all out in 24.4 overs vs Sri Lanka at Port of Spain in 2007