While the ODI World Cup has witnessed some of the most scintillating knocks in the history of the game, the tournament has also seen teams being dismissed for dismal scores and falling to humiliating defeats.

Canada holds the record for registering the lowest ever total in the tournament’s history. It was bowled out for 36 against Sri Lanka during the 2003 World Cup in South Africa.

The latest entrant to this list was Sri Lanka, which was bowled out for 55 by India in Mumbai on Thursday. That is now the fourth lowest total in the history of the ODI World Cup.

Here is a list of the top 10 lowest totals in ODI World Cup history:

Canada - 36 all out in 18.4 overs vs Sri Lanka at Paarl in 2003

Canada - 45 all out in 40.3 overs vs England at Manchester in 1979

Namibia - 45 all out in 14 overs vs Australia at Potchefstroom in 2003

Sri Lanka - 55 all out in 19.4 overs vs India at Mumbai in 2023

Bangladesh - 58 all out in 18.5 overs vs West Indies at Mirpur in 2011

Scotland - 68 all out in 31.1 overs vs West Indies at Leicester in 1999

Kenya - 69 all out in 23.5 overs vs New Zealand at Chennai in 2011

Pakistan - 74 all out in 40.2 overs vs England at Adelaide in 1992

Ireland - 77 all out in 27.4 overs vs Sri Lanka at St. George’s in 2007

Bermuda - 78 all out in 24.4 overs vs Sri Lanka at Port of Spain in 2007