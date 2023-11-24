MagazineBuy Print

Labuschagne on World Cup final: ‘It was Pat Cummins’ best day with the ball’

Cummins had the best economy rate in the 10 overs he had bowled and also grabbed two wickets to restrict Rohit Sharma’s side to 240.

Published : Nov 24, 2023 15:47 IST , Sydney - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Australian captain Pat Cummins, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne strike a pose with the 2023 World Cup trophy.
Australian captain Pat Cummins, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne strike a pose with the 2023 World Cup trophy. | Photo Credit: PTI
Australian captain Pat Cummins, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne strike a pose with the 2023 World Cup trophy. | Photo Credit: PTI

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne said he had “never seen” someone bowl like the way Pat Cummins did during the World Cup final against India, which they won by six wickets for a record-extending sixth title.

Cummins had the best economy rate in the 10 overs he had bowled and also grabbed two wickets to restrict Rohit Sharma’s side to 240. With an economy rate of 3.40 to go with the wickets of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, Cummins put the skids on India.

“I think that was certainly Pat’s best day with the ball,” Labuschagne told Sen Radio.

“I think I’ve never seen someone bowl the sequence he (Cummins) did, bowling the right balls at the right time that he did. I haven’t seen that from a middle overs bowler, a pace bowler especially in a long time. A lot of credit has to go to him,” said Labuschagne, who scored an unbeaten half-century in the final.

Labuschagne also praised the tactical acumen of coach Andrew McDonald, saying he and the team analyst prepared the blueprint to put India under pressure.

“Tactically, Andrew McDonald and our analyst really got it right with the toss firstly and then navigating the different scenarios and putting pressure on the Indian bowlers to get those early wickets,” said Labuschagne.

“Then the thoughts were to have them five down at 30 (overs) and that’s exactly what they (Australian bowers) did.

“The bowlers did an excellent job and Pat led from the front there.” Labuschagne added that the coach had full faith in the players, which created a great atmosphere in the dressing room.

“I mean his coaching record speaks for itself. He’s never doubted us, I think he’s created such a good environment, he and Pat work really well together.

“From a team perspective, we obviously rate him very highly and respect him a lot, his ability as a player and a coach and I think this is the icing on the cake for someone like him,” he said.

Related Topics

Marnus Labuschagne /

Pat Cummins /

ODI World Cup

