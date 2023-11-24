MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Suryakumar on playing 'fearless cricket' and the role of Ishan during India's win over Australia

Suryakumar smashed a 42-ball 80 and shared a 112-run partnership with Ishan Kishan as India chased down Australia’s massive 208 for 3 off the penultimate ball of the match on Thursday for a two-wicket victory.

Published : Nov 24, 2023 13:49 IST , Visakhapatnam - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot en route to his half-century against Australia during the first T20I in Visakhapatnam.
Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot en route to his half-century against Australia during the first T20I in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK | THE HINDU
infoIcon

Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot en route to his half-century against Australia during the first T20I in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK | THE HINDU

Suryakumar Yadav described his hurricane knock as ‘fearless’ in the first T20I against Australia and said he felt “proud” to lead the country to victory on his captaincy debut.

Suryakumar smashed a 42-ball 80 and shared a 112-run partnership with Ishan Kishan as India chased down Australia’s massive 208 for 3 off the penultimate ball of the match on Thursday for a two-wicket victory.

Surya had contributed just 18 runs in the World Cup final against Australia on Sunday as India lost by six wickets on the big stage.

But playing in his favourite format and leading the side in the absence of an injured Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar was menacing, scooping four sixes and hitting nine boundaries on way to overshadowing Josh Inglis’s 50-ball 110 and helping the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Asked to describe his game in one word, ‘Mr 360 degrees’ said, “fearless”.

The skipper complimented Ishan Kishan for helping the team overhaul the huge target. Kishan’s 39-ball 58 following the departure of opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for duck had set the platform for the gutsy chase.

“I think, he (Ishan) helped me really well. For me to be fearless, him staying there and his knock was very important,” said Suryakumar, whose strike rate of 190.47 was the key to the chase.

Finally, Rinku Singh drove India to victory with an unbeaten 22 off 14 deliveries.

“I think he (Rinku) was very calm, though it was a pressure situation. When he came in to bat, he was very calm and the composure which he showed, I think, that was great to see,” Suryakumar told the BCCI.

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Suryakumar, Rinku power India to last-ball win over Australia

On whether there were tense moments in the dressing room after seeing Australia’s 200-plus total on the board, the skipper said, “Little bit. Itna experience nahin hai dressing room mein (there isn’t that much experience in the dressing room) but all the boys were excited.

“When they saw the score on the board, they only said one thing, ‘if we win this game it will be truly enjoyable’.

“Very proud to lead the country and very happy to contribute in my first game as captain. Looking forward to the next game and how it goes,” added Suryakumar.

