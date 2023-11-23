Why Rinku Singh’s last-ball six wasn’t counted in India’s T20I win over Australia?

India’s Rinku Singh kept his cool in a last-over thriller to help his side to a two-wicket win against Australia in the first of a five-match T20I series in Vizag on Thursday.

With one run needed of the last ball, Rinku hit Aussie pacer Sean Abbott over the long on fence.

But this was not considered to be a six for India and Rinku.

This was because Abbott had overstepped for the final delivery. As the no-ball preceded Rinku’s hit over the boundary lines, India had won the game at that point, meaning the left-hander’s effort wasn’t counted.