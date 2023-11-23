India’s Rinku Singh kept his cool in a last-over thriller to help his side to a two-wicket win against Australia in the first of a five-match T20I series in Vizag on Thursday.
With one run needed of the last ball, Rinku hit Aussie pacer Sean Abbott over the long on fence.
MATCH REPORT | Suryakumar, Rinku power India to last-ball win over Australia
But this was not considered to be a six for India and Rinku.
This was because Abbott had overstepped for the final delivery. As the no-ball preceded Rinku’s hit over the boundary lines, India had won the game at that point, meaning the left-hander’s effort wasn’t counted.
Latest on Sportstar
- Why Rinku Singh’s last-ball six wasn’t counted in India’s T20I win over Australia?
- Formula One trials AI to tackle track limits breaches
- IND vs AUS Highlights, 1st T20: India beats Australia by 2 wickets; Suryakumar, Ishan shine
- IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Suryakumar, Rinku power India to last-ball win over Australia
- PSG captain Marquinhos ruled out of Monaco and Newcastle games
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE