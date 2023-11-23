MagazineBuy Print

Why Rinku Singh’s last-ball six wasn’t counted in India’s T20I win over Australia?

With India needing just one run off the last ball to win against Australia in the first T20I, Rinku Singh cleared the long on fence.

Published : Nov 23, 2023 22:58 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rinku Singh hits a six during the first T20 International match between India and Australia.
India’s Rinku Singh hits a six during the first T20 International match between India and Australia. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR
infoIcon

India’s Rinku Singh hits a six during the first T20 International match between India and Australia. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

India’s Rinku Singh kept his cool in a last-over thriller to help his side to a two-wicket win against Australia in the first of a five-match T20I series in Vizag on Thursday.

With one run needed of the last ball, Rinku hit Aussie pacer Sean Abbott over the long on fence.

MATCH REPORT | Suryakumar, Rinku power India to last-ball win over Australia

But this was not considered to be a six for India and Rinku.

This was because Abbott had overstepped for the final delivery. As the no-ball preceded Rinku’s hit over the boundary lines, India had won the game at that point, meaning the left-hander’s effort wasn’t counted.

Rinku Singh

