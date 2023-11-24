IND vs AUS: India chases 209 to record highest T20I run chase, beats Australia by two wickets 

Suryakumar Yadav began his captaincy stint on a record-winning note as India registered its highest-ever T20I run chase during its two-wicket win over Australia in the first T20I in Visakhapatnam.

Asked to bat first, Australia rode on Josh Inglis’ brilliant century to post a daunting 208 for the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. India had to pull off a record run chase to begin the fine-match T20 series on a winning note, and it did as the home side beat the visitor by two wickets.

The last time India successfully chased down a target in excess of 200 was against the West Indies, which until Thursday was the men in blue’s best run chase. During the first T20I against the West Indies in 2019, India gunned down a target of 208 runs in Hyderabad with Virat Kohli making an unbeaten 94 and KL Rahul smashing a half-century.

On Thursday, skipper Suryakumar top-scored with a 42-ball 80 and was supported by Ishan Kishan who scored a brilliant 39-ball 58 to guide India home, with Rinku Singh playing a cameo.

The 209 run chase against Australia is now the most successful run chase of 200 or more in T20Is for India. Apart from Thursday’s encounter and the Hyderabad one, India chased down 207 against Sri Lanka in Mohali (2009), 204 against New Zealand in Auckland (2020) and 202 against Australia in Rajkot (2013).

Having won the first T20I, India will now travel to Thiruvananthapuram for the second T20I on Sunday and then play at Guwahati. The team will then travel to Raipur for the fourth match with Bengaluru hosting the final T20I.