MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs AUS: India chases 209 to record highest T20I run chase, beats Australia by two wickets 

India had to pull off a record run chase to begin the fine-match T20 series on a winning note, and it did as the home side beat the visitor by two wickets.

Published : Nov 24, 2023 00:00 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav celebrates after reaching his half-century against Australia during the first T20I.
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav celebrates after reaching his half-century against Australia during the first T20I. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav celebrates after reaching his half-century against Australia during the first T20I. | Photo Credit: PTI

Suryakumar Yadav began his captaincy stint on a record-winning note as India registered its highest-ever T20I run chase during its two-wicket win over Australia in the first T20I in Visakhapatnam.

Asked to bat first, Australia rode on Josh Inglis’ brilliant century to post a daunting 208 for the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. India had to pull off a record run chase to begin the fine-match T20 series on a winning note, and it did as the home side beat the visitor by two wickets.

The last time India successfully chased down a target in excess of 200 was against the West Indies, which until Thursday was the men in blue’s best run chase. During the first T20I against the West Indies in 2019, India gunned down a target of 208 runs in Hyderabad with Virat Kohli making an unbeaten 94 and KL Rahul smashing a half-century.

On Thursday, skipper Suryakumar top-scored with a 42-ball 80 and was supported by Ishan Kishan who scored a brilliant 39-ball 58 to guide India home, with Rinku Singh playing a cameo.

The 209 run chase against Australia is now the most successful run chase of 200 or more in T20Is for India. Apart from Thursday’s encounter and the Hyderabad one, India chased down 207 against Sri Lanka in Mohali (2009), 204 against New Zealand in Auckland (2020) and 202 against Australia in Rajkot (2013).

Having won the first T20I, India will now travel to Thiruvananthapuram for the second T20I on Sunday and then play at Guwahati. The team will then travel to Raipur for the fourth match with Bengaluru hosting the final T20I.

Related stories

Related Topics

India vs Australia /

Suryakumar Yadav

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS: India chases 209 to record highest T20I run chase, beats Australia by two wickets 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sinner leads Italy past the Netherlands as it reaches Davis Cup semifinals for second straight season
    AP
  3. IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Suryakumar, Rinku power India to last-ball win over Australia
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Why Rinku Singh’s last-ball six wasn’t counted in India’s T20I win over Australia?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Formula One trials AI to tackle track limits breaches
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs AUS: India chases 209 to record highest T20I run chase, beats Australia by two wickets 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Why Rinku Singh’s last-ball six wasn’t counted in India’s T20I win over Australia?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Potts replaces Tongue in England squad for West Indies ODIs
    AFP
  4. IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Suryakumar, Rinku power India to last-ball win over Australia
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. IND vs AUS: Josh Inglis hits 47-ball 100, notches maiden T20I ton against India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS: India chases 209 to record highest T20I run chase, beats Australia by two wickets 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sinner leads Italy past the Netherlands as it reaches Davis Cup semifinals for second straight season
    AP
  3. IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Suryakumar, Rinku power India to last-ball win over Australia
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Why Rinku Singh’s last-ball six wasn’t counted in India’s T20I win over Australia?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Formula One trials AI to tackle track limits breaches
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment