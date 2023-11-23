IND vs AUS: Josh Inglis hits 47-ball 100, notches maiden T20I ton against India

Josh Inglis hit his maiden T20I century as the wicketkeeper-batsman went berserk, smashing the white ball all over the park against India during the first T20I in Visakhapatnam.
The Australian reached the three-figure mark in 47 balls after notching a 29-ball half-century and making a mockery of the Indian bowling attack.
En route to his century, Inglis hit 11 boundaries and eight sixes at a strike rate of 224.49. He made 110 off 50 deliveries before finally falling to Prasidh Krishna.
Inglis joined Aaron Finch in becoming the joint-second-fastest Australian batsman to hit a T20I century in 47 balls. Finch set the record against England in Southampton in 2013.
Inglis, who for the first time got past the fifty-run mark in his career, went on to convert into a big one and, in the process, became the fifth Australian to score a T20I hundred.
Walking at the fall of Matthew Short with the scorecard reading at 31/1, Inglis took on the Indian bowlers to hammer a brilliant century.
Inglis joined hands with Steve Smith and forged a century-run stand to power Australia to a strong total.
