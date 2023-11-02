MagazineBuy Print

Lowest totals against India in ODI cricket history; Sri Lanka records second-lowest total in World Cup 2023 match

IND VS SL, World Cup 2023: Here is the list of the lowest totals against India in ODI cricket history.

Published : Nov 02, 2023 20:45 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
India’s Mohammed Siraj with teammates celebrates the wicket of Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Sri Lanka, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
India's Mohammed Siraj with teammates celebrates the wicket of Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Sri Lanka, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
infoIcon

India’s Mohammed Siraj with teammates celebrates the wicket of Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Sri Lanka, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sri Lanka’s 55 all out in the 2023 ODI World Cup encounter was the second-lowest ODI total scored against India. The Lankans also hold the record for the lowest ODI total of 50 all out, set during the final of the Asia Cup 2023.

Here is a list of the the lowest ODI totals against India:

Lowest ODI Totals against India
1. Sri Lanka - 50 all out in September 2023 at Colombo
2. Sri Lanka - 55 all out in November 2023 at Mumbai
3. Bangladesh - 58 all out in June 2014 at Mirpur
4. Zimbabwe - 65 all out in August 2005 at Harare
5. Bangladesh - 76 all out in April 2003 at Dhaka
6. New Zealand - 79 all out in October 2016 at Vishakapatnam
7. Pakistan - 87 all out in March 1985 at Sharjah
8. Kenya - 90 all out in October 2001 at Bloemfontein
9. Sri Lanka - 96 all out in April 1984 at Sharjah
10. Sri Lanka - 96 all out in July 2013 at Port of Spain

