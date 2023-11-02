Sri Lanka’s 55 all out in the 2023 ODI World Cup encounter was the second-lowest ODI total scored against India. The Lankans also hold the record for the lowest ODI total of 50 all out, set during the final of the Asia Cup 2023.
FOLLOW HIGHLIGHTS | IND VS SL highlights and commentary
Here is a list of the the lowest ODI totals against India:
Lowest ODI Totals against India
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs SL: Shami takes fifer as India obliterates Sri Lanka to register its biggest win in ODI World Cup history
- Lowest totals against India in ODI cricket history; Sri Lanka records second-lowest total in World Cup 2023 match
- India registers its biggest win in ODI World Cup history, second largest overall in WC
- Bayern Munich defender De Ligt sidelined again with knee injury
- ODI World Cup 2023 top wicket-takers after IND vs SL: Madushanka on top with 18 wickets; Bumrah fifth in list with 15 scalps
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE