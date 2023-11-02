- November 02, 2023 11:51IND vs SL head-to-head record
Matches played: 167
India won: 98
Sri Lanka won: 57
Tied: 1
No Result: 11
Last result: India won by 10 wickets (Colombo; Sep. 2023)
Last five results: IND won - 5; SL won - 0
- November 02, 2023 11:46When and where to watch IND vs SL World Cup match
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India vs Sri Lanka will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- November 02, 2023 11:42Sri Lanka squad
Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk ) (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Kusal Perera.
- November 02, 2023 11:39India squad
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan.
