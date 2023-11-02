MagazineBuy Print

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: IND looks to continue unbeaten run; Kohli eyes Tendulkar’s record

IND vs SL, ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Get all the live score updates, commentary and highlights from the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Updated : Nov 02, 2023 11:54 IST

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Thursday.

  • November 02, 2023 11:51
    IND vs SL head-to-head record

    Matches played: 167

    India won: 98

    Sri Lanka won: 57

    Tied: 1

    No Result: 11

    Last result: India won by 10 wickets (Colombo; Sep. 2023)

    Last five results: IND won - 5; SL won - 0

  • November 02, 2023 11:46
    When and where to watch IND vs SL World Cup match

    The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India vs Sri Lanka will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • November 02, 2023 11:42
    Sri Lanka squad

    Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk ) (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Kusal Perera.

  • November 02, 2023 11:39
    India squad

    Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

