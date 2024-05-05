MagazineBuy Print

Swiatek finds Nadal inspiration to win ‘crazy’ Madrid Open title

The 22-year-old Pole confessed she felt tight in the first two hours of the contest but drew inspiration from Rafael Nadal, and his ability to step up mentally when it mattered the most.

Published : May 05, 2024 09:01 IST , Madrid

AFP
Poland’s Iga Swiatek reacts to beating Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka during the 2024 WTA Tour Madrid Open tournament final tennis match at Caja Magica in Madrid.
Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts to beating Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka during the 2024 WTA Tour Madrid Open tournament final tennis match at Caja Magica in Madrid.
infoIcon

Poland’s Iga Swiatek reacts to beating Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka during the 2024 WTA Tour Madrid Open tournament final tennis match at Caja Magica in Madrid. | Photo Credit: AFP

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek came through “the most intense and crazy final” she has ever contested to avenge her loss to Aryna Sabalenka in last year’s Madrid final with a gruelling three-hour 11-minute victory in the Spanish capital on Saturday.

Coming back from 1-3 down in the decider and saving three match points in total, Swiatek claimed a 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (9/7) victory to secure the Madrid Open trophy for the first time.

“Well, who is going to say now that women’s tennis is boring, right?” said Swiatek.

Swiatek, who picked up the 20th title of her career, and ninth at the WTA 1000 level, has now won her last eight consecutive finals and joins Elena Rybakina with a tour-leading 30 victories this season.

The 22-year-old Pole confessed she felt tight in the first two hours of the contest but drew inspiration from Rafael Nadal, and his ability to step up mentally when it mattered the most.

“I was surprised that in the third set I felt the best mentally,” said Swiatek, who improved to 7-3 lifetime against two-time Madrid champion Sabalenka.

“One thing that came through my mind was that I think Rafa had a couple of matches like that.

“I remember exactly when he was playing (Daniil) Medvedev in Australia (Open final in 2022) and it clicked for him. He also struggled for a bit of time, he was tense and I think stressed. That kind of gave me hope that maybe it will click, even after two hours.”

“I think it was the most intense and, like, crazy final I played,” said Swiatek after the match.

RELATED: Swiatek outlasts Sabalenka in marathon final to win Madrid Open

Despite the loss, Sabalenka feels she has recaptured her best form that saw her successfully defend her Australian Open title in January.

The world number two admits her level dipped after Melbourne but her long battles in Madrid have helped her get back to her battling best.

She said the tight defeat is a “tough one to accept” but she’s proud of her efforts against her fellow “Big Three” rivals, Rybakina and Swiatek this fortnight.

“I really want to see many more finals against her,” said Sabalenka.

“I really hope that we’ll be able to increase the level every year. I’m really happy to be one of these Big Three, as you call us.

“It’s really motivating me a lot to keep working and to keep improving myself just so I stay there and get as many wins against them as I can.”

