Madrid Open 2024: Rublev beats Fritz in two sets to reach Madrid Open final

The eighth-ranked Russian will face Felix Auger-Aliassime or Jiri Lehecka in Sunday’s final.

Published : May 03, 2024 21:20 IST ,  MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AP
Andrey Rublev, of Russia, returns the ball to Taylor Fritz, of United States, during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, May 3, 2024.
Andrey Rublev, of Russia, returns the ball to Taylor Fritz, of United States, during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, May 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
Andrey Rublev, of Russia, returns the ball to Taylor Fritz, of United States, during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, May 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Andrey Rublev beat Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3 and reached the final of the Madrid Open on Friday.

Rublev broke Fritz once in each set while never seeing his serve in danger.

The eighth-ranked Russian will face Felix Auger-Aliassime or Jiri Lehecka in Sunday’s final.

Rublev is seeking his 16th career title and his second of the season after winning Hong Kong in January.

ALSO READ: Medvedev withdraws from Madrid Open as Lehecka advances into semis

He entered Madrid on a four-game losing streak after early exits in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona. He has won four straight, including against two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.

Fritz, ranked 13th, entered the match with a 5-3 record against Rublev.

On Saturday, top-ranked Iga Swiatek will face No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in a repeat of last year’s women’s final won by Sabalenka.

