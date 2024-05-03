Madrid Open 2024: Rublev beats Fritz in two sets to reach Madrid Open final

Andrey Rublev beat Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3 and reached the final of the Madrid Open on Friday.
Rublev broke Fritz once in each set while never seeing his serve in danger.
The eighth-ranked Russian will face Felix Auger-Aliassime or Jiri Lehecka in Sunday’s final.
Rublev is seeking his 16th career title and his second of the season after winning Hong Kong in January.
He entered Madrid on a four-game losing streak after early exits in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona. He has won four straight, including against two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.
Fritz, ranked 13th, entered the match with a 5-3 record against Rublev.
On Saturday, top-ranked Iga Swiatek will face No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in a repeat of last year’s women’s final won by Sabalenka.
