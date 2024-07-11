Opportunity for Indian players to get direct entry into junior French Open

Indian players will get an opportunity along with other Asian competitors to earn a direct entry into the junior French Open next year through the inaugural Roland-Garros Junior Series -- a qualifying event to be held from October 16-25 in Tokyo.

To make it to the Tokyo event, the players in the Asian region will first have to compete in the regional qualifying tournaments in Kazakhstan (August 5-9) and China (August 11-17).

The two finalists -- both boys and girls -- in these qualifying events will book their spots for the Tokyo event where the winner will be awarded direct entry into the 2025 junior French Open.

The tournament is the result of an agreement between the French Tennis Federation (FFT) and the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF).

“The motivation behind focusing on Asian youth is due to the continent’s comparatively smaller representation in the top players of professional and Junior international rankings especially when compared to Europe and North America,” an ATF press release stated.

“It is a very heartening time for me to be a part of the great clay court development initiative and commencement of Roland-Garros Junior Series by Renault in Asia with the collaborative efforts of FFT & ATF.

“We are very excited to work with FFT to help deliver this premium opportunity to our deserving juniors to compete for the enviable spot in 2025 Roland-Garros Junior.

Roland-Garros has a special niche and traction in the hearts of the tennis lovers and it brings a lot of inspiration for our aspiring players. Let’s go stronger Asia,” said Yuriy Polskiy, ATF President.

Kei Nishikori, the first Asian tennis player to win an Olympic medal and the only Asian to reach a Grand Slam final in ATP history (US Open 2014), is the tournament ambassador.

Roland-Garros Junior Series has been taking place with the same concept in Brazil since 2022, gathering top Latin American Junior players such as Joao Fonseca, who won the first edition and is close to break ATP Top 200.

“After the success of Roland-Garros Junior Series by Renault in Brazil since 2022, I feel delighted to extend this world-class event for Juniors in Japan. Together with Asian Tennis Federation and Japanese Tennis Association, we’re aiming to support the best Asian Juniors to make them live a Roland-Garros experience in Tokyo on clay,” said Amélie Mauresmo, the Roland-Garros tournament Director.