Czech Jiri Lehecka progressed to the semifinals of the Madrid Open on Thursday after world number four Daniil Medvedev quit the match with a groin problem after losing the first set.
Third seed Medvedev requested a medical time out while leading 3-2 and continued to visibly struggle to move after coming back onto the court.
Lehecka, who knocked out Rafa Nadal in the last 16, then broke Medvedev to take a 4-5 lead and took the set 6-4 before Medvedev told the umpire he could not continue the match.
READ | Madrid Open 2024: Iga Swiatek sails past Madison Keys to reach final
Lehecka will face Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-finals on Friday.
The 23-year-old Canadian was due to face top seed Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals but the Italian pulled out from the tournament with a right hip injury on Wednesday.
Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev will play Taylor Fritz, seeded 12th, in the other semi-final.
Latest on Sportstar
- Medvedev withdraws from Madrid Open as Lehecka advances into semis
- US defender O’Hara announces retirement
- Chelsea dents Tottenham’s Champions League hopes with 2-0 win
- MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match today?
- MI vs KKR, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders; overall stats, most runs, wickets
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE