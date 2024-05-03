MagazineBuy Print

Medvedev withdraws from Madrid Open as Lehecka advances into semis

Czech Jiri Lehecka progressed to the semifinals of the Madrid Open on Thursday after world number four Daniil Medvedev quit the match with a groin problem after losing the first set.

Published : May 03, 2024 08:03 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Daniil Medvedev retires due to injury during the Men’s Singles quarterfinal against Jiri Lehecka.
Daniil Medvedev retires due to injury during the Men’s Singles quarterfinal against Jiri Lehecka. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Daniil Medvedev retires due to injury during the Men’s Singles quarterfinal against Jiri Lehecka. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Third seed Medvedev requested a medical time out while leading 3-2 and continued to visibly struggle to move after coming back onto the court.

Third seed Medvedev requested a medical time out while leading 3-2 and continued to visibly struggle to move after coming back onto the court.

Lehecka, who knocked out Rafa Nadal in the last 16, then broke Medvedev to take a 4-5 lead and took the set 6-4 before Medvedev told the umpire he could not continue the match.

READ | Madrid Open 2024: Iga Swiatek sails past Madison Keys to reach final

Lehecka will face Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-finals on Friday.

The 23-year-old Canadian was due to face top seed Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals but the Italian pulled out from the tournament with a right hip injury on Wednesday.

Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev will play Taylor Fritz, seeded 12th, in the other semi-final. 

Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

