MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Madrid Open 2024: Iga Swiatek sails past Madison Keys to reach final

Dominant on clay, Swiatek barely put a foot wrong, making just eight unforced errors in the match to leave the 29-year-old American with virtually no chance.

Published : May 02, 2024 21:15 IST , Madrid - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Poland’s Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her Madrid Open 2024 semifinal match against USA’s Madison Keys.
Poland’s Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her Madrid Open 2024 semifinal match against USA’s Madison Keys. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Poland’s Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her Madrid Open 2024 semifinal match against USA’s Madison Keys. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

World number one Iga Swiatek cruised through to a second consecutive Madrid Open final with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Madison Keys on Thursday.

Dominant on clay, Swiatek barely put a foot wrong, making just eight unforced errors in the match to leave the 29-year-old American with virtually no chance.

The top seed started in unforgiving form, breaking to love in the second game and dropping just three of the first 17 points.

Keys, seeded 18th, battled back to hold from 0-30 down for a 3-1 deficit, fighting to stay in the set. However last year’s Madrid runner-up broke again for a 5-1 lead and served it out to wrap up the first set in 31 minutes.

ALSO READ | Madrid Open 2024: Sinner withdraws from quarters with hip injury

Swiatek broke for a 2-1 lead in the second set with a superb passing shot and never relinquished her advantage, even though Keys was more competitive.

The 22-year-old four-time Grand Slam winner broke once more to seal her victory when world number 20 Keys went long.

Later reigning champion and second seed Aryna Sabalenka faces Elena Rybakina in the second semi-final.

In the men’s quarterfinals, Daniil Medvedev plays Jiri Lehecka, aiming to join Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final four.

Related stories

Related Topics

Iga Swiatek /

Madison Keys /

Madrid Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs RR LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2024: Jaiswal, Riyan rebuild after two early wickets; Rajasthan Royals 50/2 in 5 overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sakshi expresses anguish at Brij Bhushan’s son getting ticket for Lok Sabha polls
    PTI
  3. NBA: Wembanyama’s San Antonio Spurs to play two games in Paris next season
    Reuters
  4. SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Nitish, Klaasen power Hyderabad to 201
    Team Sportstar
  5. Now I know what to focus on in training: Prannoy after India’s Thomas Cup exit
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Madrid Open 2024: Iga Swiatek sails past Madison Keys to reach final
    AFP
  2. Madrid Open: Fiery Rublev keeps a cool head to beat Alcaraz in quarterfinal
    Reuters
  3. Madrid Open 2024: Sinner withdraws from quarters with hip injury - tournament
    AFP
  4. Madrid Open 2024: Two-time defending champion Alcaraz crashes out after losing to Rublev
    AFP
  5. Tennis legend Boris Becker discharged from bankruptcy court in England
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs RR LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2024: Jaiswal, Riyan rebuild after two early wickets; Rajasthan Royals 50/2 in 5 overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sakshi expresses anguish at Brij Bhushan’s son getting ticket for Lok Sabha polls
    PTI
  3. NBA: Wembanyama’s San Antonio Spurs to play two games in Paris next season
    Reuters
  4. SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Nitish, Klaasen power Hyderabad to 201
    Team Sportstar
  5. Now I know what to focus on in training: Prannoy after India’s Thomas Cup exit
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment