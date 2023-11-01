MagazineBuy Print

IND v SL: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India vs Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup 2023

IND vs SL: India’s skipper Rohit Sharma said that Hardik Pandya is making steady progress from his ankle injury but he is not yet ready to play.

Published : Nov 01, 2023 20:55 IST , Mumbai - 1 MIN READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
Pandya picked up an injury during the Bangladesh game and has been out of action for India since, in the World Cup.
Pandya picked up an injury during the Bangladesh game and has been out of action for India since, in the World Cup. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Pandya picked up an injury during the Bangladesh game and has been out of action for India since, in the World Cup. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Hardik Pandya will miss Thursday’s World Cup match against Sri Lanka. Skipper Rohit Sharma said that the Indian all-rounder is making steady progress from his ankle injury but he is not yet ready to play.

“I don’t want to use the word rehabilitation. Whatever news we are getting from the NCA is all positive. Hardik is doing well but it is an injury which needs to be monitored on a daily basis. We need to see how much he could bat, how much he could bowl and then decide.

“He is not available for the game here, that’s all I can say now. But overall the news about his recovery is positive,” Rohit said during a press conference here on Wednesday.

RELATED: Rohit Sharma says India not thinking about staying unbeaten, Sri Lanka clash not a ‘cakewalk’

Hardik sustained an injury to his left ankle while fielding off his own bowling during India’s match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

The Indian vice-captain rolled over his left ankle while trying to block a Litton Das shot down the ground with his right foot. The 30-year-old was attended to on the field right after the incident but was unable to continue. He did not field or bowl for the rest of the innings.

Related Topics

Hardik Pandya /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

India vs Sri Lanka

Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

