IND v SL: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India vs Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup 2023

Hardik Pandya will miss Thursday’s World Cup match against Sri Lanka. Skipper Rohit Sharma said that the Indian all-rounder is making steady progress from his ankle injury but he is not yet ready to play.

“I don’t want to use the word rehabilitation. Whatever news we are getting from the NCA is all positive. Hardik is doing well but it is an injury which needs to be monitored on a daily basis. We need to see how much he could bat, how much he could bowl and then decide.

“He is not available for the game here, that’s all I can say now. But overall the news about his recovery is positive,” Rohit said during a press conference here on Wednesday.

Hardik sustained an injury to his left ankle while fielding off his own bowling during India’s match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

The Indian vice-captain rolled over his left ankle while trying to block a Litton Das shot down the ground with his right foot. The 30-year-old was attended to on the field right after the incident but was unable to continue. He did not field or bowl for the rest of the innings.