World Cup 2023: Maxwell injured after falling off golf cart, ruled out Australia vs England match

ODI World Cup 2023: Maxwell was riding on the back of a golf cart after a round on Monday when he fell off.

Published : Nov 01, 2023 16:25 IST , Ahmedabad - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Australia’s Glenn Maxwell is ruled out of the England clash with a freak injury.
Australia's Glenn Maxwell is ruled out of the England clash with a freak injury.
infoIcon

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell is ruled out of the England clash with a freak injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Australia batter Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the World Cup clash against England on November 4 after he fell off a golf cart that resulted in a concussion and facial bruising.

Maxwell was riding on the back of a golf cart after a round on Monday when he fell off.

“In transporting back from the clubhouse to the team bus, where Glenn Maxwell come off the back of a cart, and has suffered a small concussion.

ALSO READ
World Cup 2023: India, Sri Lanka return to Wankhede after 12 years with contrasting fortunes

“So, he will go into concussion protocols for the next period of time, and will unfortunately miss the England game,” said Australia head coach Andrew McDonald.

The all-rounder is a key member of the Australian team as he shares spin duties with Adam Zampa while also playing a vital role in the middle order with the bat.

He had smashed the fastest hundred in World Cup history -- off 40 balls against the Netherlands -- in Delhi last week.

This is Maxwell’s second freak injury in less than a year. Last November, he broke his leg at a birthday party in Melbourne and as per cricket.com.au, he is yet to recover fully from that.

ALSO READ
NZ vs SA, World Cup 2023: Matt Henry goes off field with hamstring injury during over

The players were enjoying a round of golf having got a week’s break between the New Zealand and England game. A replacement will not be needed, said the head coach.

“There’ll be no replacement as such. So he’ll go into like, it’s six to eight days concussion protocol. So as I said, that takes into account the England game who will be unavailable for that game.

“And then clearly within the squad, we’ve got some players who become available in Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green is available as well. So, we haven’t made that decision as yet,” said McDonald.

In another freak injury, England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow slipped while playing golf last year, ruling him out of T20 World Cup which his team eventually won.

