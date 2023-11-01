NZ vs SA, World Cup 2023: Matt Henry goes off field with hamstring injury

New Zealand’s Matt Henry walked off the field mid-over with a hamstring injury during the side’s World Cup game against South Africa in Pune on Wednesday.

Follow | NZ vs SA live score and updates

Henry could bowl three deliveries in his sixth over before walking off and Jimmy Neesham completing the remaining over.

“Matt Henry is currently off the field in Pune after feeling tightness in his right hamstring during his 6th over,” New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

Henry has picked 11 wickets in the seven games he has played for the Kiwis in this tournament. His injury is the latest in the New Zealand camp with captain Kane Williamson and pacer Lockie Ferguson already on the bench due to a thumb and achilles injuries, respectively. Mark Chapman is also ruled out with a calf injury.

New Zealand sits in the third place in the World Cup and faces crunch matches against New Zealand and Sri Lanka to seal its spot in the semifinals.