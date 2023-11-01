MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NZ vs SA, World Cup 2023: Matt Henry goes off field with hamstring injury

Henry was bowling his sixth over when he pulled his hamstring and went off the field.

Published : Nov 01, 2023 16:03 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Matt Henry during the New Zealand vs South Africa match.
Matt Henry during the New Zealand vs South Africa match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Matt Henry during the New Zealand vs South Africa match. | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand’s Matt Henry walked off the field mid-over with a hamstring injury during the side’s World Cup game against South Africa in Pune on Wednesday.

Follow | NZ vs SA live score and updates

Henry could bowl three deliveries in his sixth over before walking off and Jimmy Neesham completing the remaining over.

“Matt Henry is currently off the field in Pune after feeling tightness in his right hamstring during his 6th over,” New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

Henry has picked 11 wickets in the seven games he has played for the Kiwis in this tournament. His injury is the latest in the New Zealand camp with captain Kane Williamson and pacer Lockie Ferguson already on the bench due to a thumb and achilles injuries, respectively. Mark Chapman is also ruled out with a calf injury.

New Zealand sits in the third place in the World Cup and faces crunch matches against New Zealand and Sri Lanka to seal its spot in the semifinals.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Matt Henry /

Jimmy Neesham

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Quinton de Kock hits century in NZ vs SA, levels Sangakkara at four hundreds in one ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bazball added to Collins Dictionary
    PTI
  3. Most runs in an ODI World Cup edition: De Kock enters top 10, Sachin leads list
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs SA Live Score, World Cup 2023: Van der Dussen attacks with Miller at crease as South Africa eyes big total
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: The untimely demise of Shakib’s strengths against the short ball
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. Most runs in an ODI World Cup edition: De Kock enters top 10, Sachin leads list
    Team Sportstar
  2. Quinton de Kock hits century in NZ vs SA, levels Sangakkara at four hundreds in one ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Cup 2023: Maxwell injured after falling off golf cart, ruled out Australia vs England match
    PTI
  4. World Cup 2023: India, Sri Lanka return to Wankhede after 12 years with contrasting fortunes
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. NZ vs SA, World Cup 2023: Matt Henry goes off field with hamstring injury
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Quinton de Kock hits century in NZ vs SA, levels Sangakkara at four hundreds in one ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bazball added to Collins Dictionary
    PTI
  3. Most runs in an ODI World Cup edition: De Kock enters top 10, Sachin leads list
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs SA Live Score, World Cup 2023: Van der Dussen attacks with Miller at crease as South Africa eyes big total
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: The untimely demise of Shakib’s strengths against the short ball
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment