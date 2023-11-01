New Zealand vs South Africa live score, World Cup 2023: SA 57/1 (13); van der Dussen at crease with de Kock - NZ vs SA updates

- November 01, 2023 14:55SA 57/1 in 13 overs
Santner to de Kock, clips away to deep square for one. Van der Dussen with a single to long off. De Kock nearly plays it into the hands of Santner but the ball drops short. One wide and de Kock’s single to long on with a step makes it four runs from the over.
- November 01, 2023 14:50SA 53/1 in 12 overs
Southee to van der Dussen, one run to deep mid wicket. A well-timed drive from de Kock down the ground but mid off keeps it down to one. Now Matt Henry puts in a dive to keep van der Dussen’s drive to just one. De Kock cuts away to deep point region for a single. Van der Dussen pulls but only at the fine leg fielder; one run. The sixth single in the over from de Kock.
- November 01, 2023 14:47SA 47/1 in 11 overs
Mitchell Santner into the attack. De Kock reverse sweeps it right away but the third man stops it. A single on the next. Van der Dussen punches to deep cover to run one. One more run to de Kock’s tally. Van der Dussen drives the final ball to pick a single.
- November 01, 2023 14:424SA 43/1 in 10 overs
Tim Southee into the attack now. De Kock defends the first delivery. DROPPED! Glenn Phillips lunges to his right to get a hand to a miscued punch by de Kock. Pops out of his hand. FOUR! The Natraj shot from van der Dussen to send a half tracker to the fence.
- November 01, 2023 14:33CSA 38/1 in 9 overs
Boult for his fifth over. A bouncer first up for de Kock and he cannot get out of the way in time. Takes a hit on his shoulder. Works the next delivery from middle stump to fine leg. GONE! Bavuma nicks it to first slip. The length is there on offer to drive but Bavuma gets an edge to it and Daryl Mitchell does well to get his hands on a dying down ball.
Temba Bavuma c Mitchell b Boult 24 (28)
Rassie van der Dussen in the middle now. Sees out the three deliveries in the over.
- November 01, 2023 14:304SA 37/0 in 8 overs
Henry continues. FOUR to start. Misses his line and angles it down leg. Bavuma nudges it on its way to fine leg. FOUR more. Bavuma walks out on this and flicks it with brilliant use of the wrists.
- November 01, 2023 14:254SA 29/0 in 7 overs
Boult to de Kock, two runs. Clips a delivery from his pads and Rachin Ravindra cuts it off in the deep from fine leg. First FOUR for de Kock! Square drives it between point and cover. A wide down the leg from Boult. Seven runs from the over.
- November 01, 2023 14:216SA 22/0 in 6 overs
Henry to de Kock, one run as an inside edge runs down to fine leg. SIX for Bavuma! A lofted drive on an over pitched delivery lands beyond the boundary line.
- November 01, 2023 14:17SA 15/0 in 5 overs
Boult to de Kock, defends on the off stump line. The second is a touch fuller and de Kock drives to mid off. The third is on the pads and de Kock mistimes his clip; one leg bye. Three dots for Bavuma to end the over.
- November 01, 2023 14:134SA 14/0 in 4 overs
Henry to Bavuma, beats the outside edge. FOUR! The first boundary of the innings. Too full and Bavuma drives it through extra cover. Another one on the fourth delivery. Bavuma gets a move on. Eight runs from the over.
- November 01, 2023 14:09SA 6/0 in 3 overs
Boult to de Kock. Stumpline attack by Boult and de Kock is happy to defend. Little excitement on the third ball as Boult appeals for caught behind but it is the thigh pad. No review taken. Single on the next ball. Bavuma leaves the first ball he faces off Boult. Another two-run over.
- November 01, 2023 14:05SA 4/0 in 2 overs
Matt Henry to Bavuma, well left on the first ball. Jaffa, Bavuma tries to flirt with the ball but it seams away and beats the outside the edge. Four dots to begin with. Thickish outside edge towards deep third for a single gets Bavuma off the mark. de Kock takes a single as well. Two runs off the over.
- November 01, 2023 14:01SA 2/0 in 1 over
Trent Boult with the new ball to de Kock. A dot to start with. First runs on the board as de Kock hits an on off-drive and a good effort by Tim Southee to stop the boundary. A double to start. Quiet first over.
- November 01, 2023 13:57All set!
We are done with the national anthems.
Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock will be opening the innings for South Africa. Let’s see how much the Proteas will score today.
Reminder: South Africa has crossed 300 everytime it has batted first in this World Cup.
- November 01, 2023 13:49JUST IN: England’s David Willey announces international retirement
- November 01, 2023 13:36Playing XIs
South Africa - Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
New Zealand - Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
- November 01, 2023 13:32Toss - New Zealand
New Zealand has won the toss and opts to bowl.
One change for NZ - Tim Southee comes for Lockie Ferguson.
One change for SA - Kagiso Rabada in for Tabraiz Shamsi.
- November 01, 2023 13:31Pitch report
62m and 67m square boundaries, 74m straight hit.
Looks two-paced and might slow down as the game progresses, assesses Ricky Ponting ahead of the toss.
- November 01, 2023 13:30Head-to-head in World Cups
Matches played: 8
New Zealand: 6
South Africa: 2
Last result: New Zealand won by four wickets (2019)
- November 01, 2023 13:27Did you know?
The last time South Africa and New Zealand played an ODI was in the 2019 World Cup. The Kiwis defeated Proteas in that game.
- November 01, 2023 13:18Meanwhile, South Africa looking to take inspiration from Springboks
Less than a week after the Springboks lifted the Rugby World Cup, their cricket counterparts are inspired to do their bit on a cricket field.
Read what Rassie van der Dussen had to say ahead of game
- November 01, 2023 13:13There have been fitness concerns in the NZ team ahead of the game
While Kane Williamson has been ruled out today, a few other calls over other players need to taken.
- November 01, 2023 13:02To chase or not to chase, is the question.
Do you hedge your bets on your strong suit or do you take your opponent to an uneasy terrain, along with you?
Pranay Rajiv asks as he analyses New Zealand and South Africa’s preferred mode of playing in World Cups.
Read his analysis here:
NZ vs SA, ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand and South Africa face conundrum in Pune - to chase or not to chase
NZ vs SA Toss, ICC World Cup 2023: With New Zealand preferring to chase down targets and South Africa showing an inclination for setting them, it will be interesting to see what call the captains decide to do at the toss in Pune.
- November 01, 2023 12:52Have New Zealand and South Africa qualified for semifinals?
No, they have not. But the task is not that complicated from here for either of the sides.Here’s how they progress to the next round.
- November 01, 2023 12:42What’s up with Kane Williamson’s injury?
He still hasn’t fully recovered and won’t be available for today’s match.
More details here:
- November 01, 2023 12:35Probable playing XIs
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult
South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada
- November 01, 2023 12:28Live streaming info
The 32nd match of the ICC World Cup 2023 between New Zealand and South Africa will be telecasted live on Star Sports network. The match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. NZ vs SA is schedule to start from 2 PM IST.
- November 01, 2023 12:14Preview
Even before the Men’s World Cup began, Wednesday’s clash was expected to be one of the highlights of the league stage. The manner in which the tournament has progressed makes it an even more tantalising affair.
After all, New Zealand and South Africa are among the favourites to enter the semifinals. The winning outfit at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium will set one foot in the last four, while the losing team may well have to face the table-topper in the semifinal.
Their performance in the 2023 edition may be similar but when it comes to the World Cup history, both the teams are poles apart. While New Zealand has consistently punched above its weight in the tournament, the C-word has been synonymous with South Africa ever since its World Cup debut in 1992.
Add to that the fact that the Proteas have not defeated the Black Caps since the 1999 World Cup - the odds are firmly stacked against Temba Bavuma’s side. But as Rassie van der Dussen insisted during the media conference, the present lot does not carry the baggage of the past, be it about its World Cup record against the Kiwis or the tag.
More than the choker tag, the Proteas will be concerned about the other C-word - chase - as the World Cup nears its business end. Despite piling on tons of runs while setting a target, the Proteas have struggled while chasing totals in the recent past, more so in the tournament.
After failing to cross the line against the Netherlands, South Africa nearly made a mess of its chase versus Pakistan in its last outing. While New Zealand will be hoping to exploit the weakness, Tom Latham’s men will be hoping to find the right balance.
Kane Williamson may have been seen batting in the nets for the first time since fracturing his thumb in his only outing so far against Bangladesh, but the veteran is yet to be match-fit. Besides, Lockie Ferguson’s Achilles injury against Australia is set to offer Tim Southee his first game of the Cup.
James Neesham is set to be persisted with over Mark Chapman but New Zealand will be hoping for Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell to continue their exploits to match the Proteas onslaught.
With both sides having been involved in thrilling games in their last games, the fans will be hoping for yet another nail-biting finish come Wednesday.
- Amol Karhadkar
