Paris 2024 Games to install Olympic flame near Louvre

Last year, organisers were hoping to install the flame at the Eiffel Tower.

Published : Mar 27, 2024 15:10 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The logo of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games on tiny Eiffel Tower replicas.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The logo of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games on tiny Eiffel Tower replicas. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The logo of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games on tiny Eiffel Tower replicas. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Olympic flame will be installed in the Jardin des Tuileries, a stone’s throw from the Louvre, after organisers abandoned the idea of the Eiffel Tower, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Last week, French sports daily L’Equipe reported that the Jardin des Tuileries, on the bank of the Seine between the Louvre and the Place de la Concorde, was the heavy favourite to host the flame.

“The decision was made earlier this year,” the source said.

Last year, organisers were hoping to install the flame at the Eiffel Tower.

Paris 2024 did not confirm the information when contacted by Reuters.

