FICA takes steps to help cricketers navigate Wild West landscape

FICA said its review of the top men's and women's domestic leagues showed one in four players experienced the late or non-payment of salaries while there was also opposition to unions.

Published : Mar 27, 2024 14:11 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Leagues Hub showed late/non-payment issues had been reported by players from the Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League and Lanka Premier League teams, among others.  | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
The Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (FICA)said on Wednesday it had established a resource to help improve the professionalism of domestic competitions amid concerns about contract-related issues that left players vulnerable.

FICA said its review of the top men’s and women’s domestic leagues showed one in four players experienced the late or non-payment of salaries while there was also opposition to unions.

The body said its Leagues Hub resource aims to better inform players, agents and players’ associations by consolidating data, including the status of each league and the reported issues within them, which could also help improve the treatment of players.

“The growth of domestic leagues around the world has been a great thing for cricket and has provided new opportunities for players,” FICA Chief Executive Tom Moffat said in a statement.

“However, inconsistencies with the treatment of players have led to the landscape being considered by many as the ‘Wild West.’

“FICA continues to advocate for fit-for-purpose global regulation and increased accountability in the domestic leagues landscape to protect all stakeholders, including players. This should include contract minimum standards and effective pay enforcement mechanisms, for example.”

The Leagues Hub showed late/non-payment issues had been reported by players from the Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League and Lanka Premier League teams, among others.

