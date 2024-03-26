MagazineBuy Print

Shakib Al Hasan back in Bangladesh squad for second Sri Lanka Test

Shakib has been out of the national team since November at the Cricket World Cup. The captain hit 82 and took two wickets to beat Sri Lanka. But he broke his left index finger, and a vision problem was revealed.

Published : Mar 26, 2024 16:10 IST , SYLHET, Bangladesh - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Shakib's last Test was in April 2023 against Ireland in Mirpur.
FILE PHOTO: Shakib’s last Test was in April 2023 against Ireland in Mirpur. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Shakib’s last Test was in April 2023 against Ireland in Mirpur. | Photo Credit: AFP

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was passed fit after an eye problem to be picked in the Bangladesh squad for the second and final Test against Sri Lanka starting on Saturday in Chattogram.

Bangladesh lost the first Test by 328 runs inside four days.

Shakib has been out of the national team since November at the Cricket World Cup in India. The captain hit 82 and took two wickets to beat Sri Lanka. But he broke his left index finger, and a vision problem was revealed.

ALSO READ | Lyon backs veteran Australia Test squad to keep playing past next Ashes series

He’s been playing for the last two months in the Bangladesh and Dhaka Premier Leagues with success. Shakib’s last Test was in April 2023 against Ireland in Mirpur.

Batter Towhid Hridoy has been dropped to accommodate Shakib.

Also out is pace bowler Mushfik Hasan, who has picked up a left ankle injury. Fellow pacer Hasan Mahmud, who has played 39 matches for Bangladesh in white-ball cricket but has yet to feature in a Test, replaced him. Mahmud has 49 wickets from 16 First-Class outings.

BANGLADESH SQUAD
Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan, Shadman Islam, Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hassan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud.

Related Topics

Shakib Al Hasan /

Bangladesh /

Sri Lanka /

Hasan Mahmud

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

