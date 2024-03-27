IPL 2024: Shubman Gill fined Rs. 12 lakh for slow over rate during CSK vs GT match

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill was on Wednesday fined Rs. 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Gill was fined Rs. 12 lakhs,” an IPL statement said.

The Gill-led side suffered its first defeat in this edition of the tournament, going down to defending champion Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs on Tuesday.

Leading an IPL franchise for the first time, Gill’s Gujarat Titans won its opening match against Mumbai Indians by six runs.