IPL 2024: Shubman Gill fined Rs. 12 lakh for slow over rate during CSK vs GT match

The Gill-led side suffered its first defeat in this edition of the tournament, going down to defending champion Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs on Tuesday.

Published : Mar 27, 2024 11:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill.
FILE PHOTO: Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill was on Wednesday fined Rs. 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Gill was fined Rs. 12 lakhs,” an IPL statement said.

The Gill-led side suffered its first defeat in this edition of the tournament, going down to defending champion Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs on Tuesday.

Leading an IPL franchise for the first time, Gill’s Gujarat Titans won its opening match against Mumbai Indians by six runs.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

