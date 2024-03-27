Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill was on Wednesday fined Rs. 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings.
“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Gill was fined Rs. 12 lakhs,” an IPL statement said.
The Gill-led side suffered its first defeat in this edition of the tournament, going down to defending champion Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs on Tuesday.
Leading an IPL franchise for the first time, Gill’s Gujarat Titans won its opening match against Mumbai Indians by six runs.
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL 2024: Shubman Gill fined Rs. 12 lakh for slow over rate during CSK vs GT match
- Why did Lionel Messi not play for Argentina in international friendly against Costa Rica?
- Miami Open 2024: Rybakina survives Sakkari battle to reach semifinal
- Argentina comes from behind to beat Costa Rica 3-1 in friendly
- SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE