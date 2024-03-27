MagazineBuy Print

We were dominant throughout, should’ve won first leg too: Afghanistan coach Westwood

Rahmat Akbari (71’) and Sharif Mukhammad (88’) scored for the Afghans last night, giving the side a victory that would be cherished for a long time.

Published : Mar 27, 2024 13:13 IST , GUWAHATI - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Afghanistan's Sharif Mukhammad (2L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup AFC qualifiers football match between India and Afghanistan at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on March 26, 2024.
Afghanistan’s Sharif Mukhammad (2L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup AFC qualifiers football match between India and Afghanistan at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on March 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Afghanistan’s Sharif Mukhammad (2L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup AFC qualifiers football match between India and Afghanistan at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on March 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Chuffed after his rag-tag team handed a shocked India in its own backyard in a World Cup qualifying match here, Afghanistan football coach Ashley Westwood asserted that the visiting side was “always the dominant” one and should have won even the first leg game, which ended in a draw.

India went down 1-2 against the resolute Afghans on Tuesday night, marking an embarrassing day for the sport in the country. The home team’s solitary goal came from a penalty conversion by veteran striker Sunil Chhetri.

“We remained confident even when we were trailing. To be honest, we also could have won the earlier match. We were always the dominant side in the match,” Westwood said, referring to the first-leg clash in Abha, Saudi Arabia, which ended in a goalless draw.

“It was unlucky at 0-0 in the last game. We could have won that if we took our chances. I was not under pressure at 1-0 at half-time because I knew we would score. I never felt pressured because I always believed in the boys, and I am glad we got the result,” he added.

ALSO READ: Sunil Chhetri goal in vain as India slumps to a 1-2 loss to Afghanistan in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Rahmat Akbari (71’) and Sharif Mukhammad (88’) scored for the Afghans last night, giving the side a victory that would be cherished for a long time.

Westwood said that being the coach of Afghanistan presents several logistical challenges as players are scattered across at least 16 countries, and have to be brought together for training in a short span of time.

The Afghans have been a disorganised bunch as most of their players compete and stay outside the country. A few of them are also regulars in the Indian Super League here.

They were recently locked in a bitter pay dispute with their football association that led to a strike by 18 players before the World Cup qualifiers, significantly weakening the team and limiting Westwood’s options.

“...it’s a logistical nightmare, and then we had to prepare to play against India - a very good side. They were ranked 102 a few months ago, 117 now and not sure where they will be after that,” Westwood, who has coached Bengaluru FC in the past, said.

ALSO READ: India vs Afghanistan, points table: FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers standings after India’s 1-2 loss

India coach Igor Stimac is drawing a lot of flak for the debacle here, but he has refused to step down, insisting that he continues to be on a mission till June. Westwood said the Croat is doing his best.

“I would never analyse what they have done...I won’t disrespect because he has done a fantastic job in his five years. People may criticise him for this result, but he’s a good coach and has proven that in his five-year reign and improved the Indian side,” he said.

The Indian football team will play the final two matches of its second-round World Cup qualifying campaign against Kuwait and Qatar in June.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

