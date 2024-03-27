MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Argentina comes from behind to beat Costa Rica 3-1 in friendly

The South American giant, missing injured captain Lionel Messi, wrapped up their two-match tour of the United States with a deserved victory at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Published : Mar 27, 2024 10:52 IST , Los Angeles - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Alexis Mac Allister #20 of Argentina heads the ball past Manfred Alonso Ugalde Arce #9 and goalkeeper Kaylor Navas #1 of Costa Rica during the second half of a friendly match at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on March 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Alexis Mac Allister #20 of Argentina heads the ball past Manfred Alonso Ugalde Arce #9 and goalkeeper Kaylor Navas #1 of Costa Rica during the second half of a friendly match at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on March 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Alexis Mac Allister #20 of Argentina heads the ball past Manfred Alonso Ugalde Arce #9 and goalkeeper Kaylor Navas #1 of Costa Rica during the second half of a friendly match at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on March 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Angel Di Maria, Alexis Mac Allister and Lautaro Martinez rescued Argentina on Tuesday as the world champions came from behind to beat Costa Rica 3-1 in an international friendly in Los Angeles.

The South American giant, missing injured captain Lionel Messi, wrapped up their two-match tour of the United States with a deserved victory at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Lionel Scaloni’s side, who defeated El Salvador 3-0 in Philadelphia on Friday, dominated the opening 45 minutes and carved out a series of promising openings.

However, it was Costa Rica which took the lead in the 34th minute after a sweeping counter-attack.

AS IT HAPPENED: Argentina vs Costa Rica highlights

Alvaro Zamora latched on to Manfred Ugalde’s pass and fired a low shot that was blocked by Argentina goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

Benitez’s save, however, fell invitingly into the path of Ugalde, who bundled home the rebound for 1-0.

Argentina got back on level terms early in the second half with an equaliser from veteran Di Maria on 52 minutes.

The 36-year-old Benfica winger hit a superb free-kick from just outside the area, which flew into the top corner beyond the reach of Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Argentina made it 2-1 four minutes later from another set-piece.

Nicolas Tagliafico headed against the bar after a corner, and Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister reacted first to nod home the rebound from close range.

Inter Milan forward Martinez made the game safe in the 77th minute, latching on to a delightful through ball by Rodrigo De Paul before lifting a deft finish over Navas.

Related stories

Related Topics

Argentina /

Costa Rica /

Lionel Messi /

Lautaro Martinez /

Alexis Mac Allister

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Why did Lionel Messi not play for Argentina in international friendly against Costa Rica?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Argentina comes from behind to beat Costa Rica 3-1 in friendly
    AFP
  3. SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Argentina vs Costa Rica highlights, ARG 3-1 CRC: Messi-less Albiceleste cruise to win; Lautaro, Di Maria, Mac Allister on the scoresheet
    Team Sportstar
  5. SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Argentina comes from behind to beat Costa Rica 3-1 in friendly
    AFP
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026: Australia, Iran, Iraq and Uzbekistan advance in Asian qualifying tournament
    AP
  3. Mainoo gives England something different, Southgate says after Belgium draw
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: Ukraine, Georgia and Poland qualify after late drama in playoffs
    AP
  5. Why did Lionel Messi not play for Argentina in international friendly against Costa Rica?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Why did Lionel Messi not play for Argentina in international friendly against Costa Rica?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Argentina comes from behind to beat Costa Rica 3-1 in friendly
    AFP
  3. SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Argentina vs Costa Rica highlights, ARG 3-1 CRC: Messi-less Albiceleste cruise to win; Lautaro, Di Maria, Mac Allister on the scoresheet
    Team Sportstar
  5. SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians overall head-to-head, stats, runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment