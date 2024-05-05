ISL final 2023-24: Mohun Bagan coach Habas underlines burnout, Sadiku’s absence as possible reasons for loss

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Antonio Lopez Habas said that burnout and the absence of forward Armando Sadiku were possible factors in his team’s loss in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final, against Mumbai City FC on Saturday.

“Maybe, we’ve played too many finals to win this match,” Habas said in the post-match press conference, “Normally, we are a team that continuously attacks and defends. But today, when we attacked, the defence lacked and vice-versa. This was a problem for us.”

Mohun Bagan, after taking the lead through Jason Cummings in the first half, conceded three goals in the second half as a 62000-strong crowd, dominated by the home-team fans, was stunned to silence.

“We wanted to say goodbye to the supporters with a victory. But in football, it is impossible to choose when you can win and lose,” Habas added.

“Mumbai (City) was better than the first 45 minutes against us. Congratulations to Mumbai. We had a lot of opponents against a high-pressing opponent. We tried to go simple and easy but could not contain the press.”

Mohun Bagan has been playing must-win games in its pursuit of silverware – which was the ISL Shield initially – facing Punjab FC (April 6), Bengaluru FC (April 11), Mumbai City (April 15) and then played Odisha FC in the semifinal over two legs (April 23 and 28).

“Today, we had to defend along the line of the box, something we have not done usually. Merit to the opponents for it. My players fought until the last minute but I think, psychologically, too many matches in the last month might have exhausted them,” Habas said.

Absence of Armando Sadiku

Habas, the most successful coach in the league, reached his fifth final on Saturday. But one of his key forwards, Armando Sadiku remained out of the squad, following a suspension for breaching the All India Football Federation Code of Conduct.

And that did influence the Mariners’ result, according to Habas.

“I think Armando is more aggressive than Jason (Cummings) or Dimi (Dimitrios Petratos). That allows good possibility (space) for other guys to play. In football, we can’t change history,” Habas said.

Mohun Bagan’s Armando Sadiku (99) celebrating after scoring a goal during Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24) match against Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/. The Hindu

Sadiku, having joined the Mohun Bagan last summer, has 11 goals and one assist in all competitions so far, and is the third-highest goalscorer of the club in ISL. In the first leg of the semifinal against Odisha FC, he was sent off (second yellow) for a late challenge on Ahmed Jahouh.

But his suspension was extended as he was found to have made an offensive gesture in the technical area against a match official before walking off the pitch.

Habas, also added that his business is not finished with the Kolkata giant yet. Taking charge of the club in January 2024, Habas helped Mohun Bagan win its maiden League Winners Shield last month.

“I am talking with the club to continue in the next season. On the previous day, I had said that I wanted to retire as a coach in India. So, I am negotiating with the club to continue for another season,” he said.