Olympic Champion McLaughlin-Levrone continues Paris 2024 build-up

Published : May 05, 2024 08:48 IST , Los Angeles - 1 MIN READ

Published : May 05, 2024 08:48 IST , Los Angeles - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Sydney McLaughlin of Team United States competes in the Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium.
FILE PHOTO: Sydney McLaughlin of Team United States competes in the Women's 4 x 400m Relay Final on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sydney McLaughlin of Team United States competes in the Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the Olympic champion and world record-holder in the 400m hurdles, put together two convincing races Saturday as she continues her build-up to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Lining up in two races outside her specialty at the Oxy Invitational in Los Angeles, the 24-year-old American ran an impressive 100m hurdles in 12.71sec, six-hundredths of a second off her personal best set in 2021.

She then won the 200m in a wind-aided 22.38, with a favorable breeze of 2.9 m/sec.

McLaughlin-Levrone, who also won Olympic gold in Tokyo in the 4x400m relay, missed the World Championships in Budapest last year because of a knee injury.

In other events Saturday, American Dalilah Muhammad, runner-up in the 400m hurdles in Tokyo, ran the 400m in 53.53sec.

American Michael Norman, the 2022 400m world champion, opened his season with a 400m victory in 44.21sec.

