MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IOC imposes 15-year ban on former Olympic power broker Sheikh Ahmad

The IOC suspended Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah for 15 years after his conviction for forgery was upheld on appeal this year.

Published : May 04, 2024 17:37 IST , Geneva - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Sheikh Ahmad has been suspended by the IOC for 15 years after his conviction for forgery.
FILE PHOTO: Sheikh Ahmad has been suspended by the IOC for 15 years after his conviction for forgery. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sheikh Ahmad has been suspended by the IOC for 15 years after his conviction for forgery. | Photo Credit: AP

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has suspended former Olympic power broker Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah of Kuwait for 15 years after his conviction for forgery was upheld on appeal this year at a Swiss criminal appeals court.

Sheikh Ahmad’s sanction for “a betrayal of his IOC Member’s oath, as well as the seriousness of the damage to the IOC’s reputation” was approved by the Olympic body’s executive board in a decision seen by AP.

The 15-year suspension starts from the date of his previous ban for a separate issue of unethical conduct, in an Olympic Council of Asia election. That was a three-year sanction imposed on July 27 last year.

The sheikh, who turns 61 on the day after the Paris Games close in August, will be 74 when the latest punishment expires. Under IOC rules his membership ends at age 80. However, the Olympic Charter allows the annual meeting of IOC members to expel a colleague for betraying their oath.

Sheikh Ahmad led the Olympic Council of Asia, created by his father in Kuwait, before joining the IOC in 1992. He was a longtime close ally of current IOC president Thomas Bach, whose election in 2013 he campaigned for.

ALSO READ | Olympic champion Jacobs getting stronger in Florida’s ‘quiet life’

The Kuwaiti royal “self-suspended” as an IOC member after being indicted in Geneva in 2018. He also stepped aside as leader of the global group of national Olympic bodies, ANOC.

In January, Sheikh Ahmad, his English former lawyer, a Kuwaiti aide and a lawyer based in Geneva had their convictions from September 2021 upheld on charges linked to orchestrating a sham arbitration case a decade ago.

The appeal court judges in Geneva changed the sheikh’s prison sentence to a suspended sentence of two years deferred for a probationary period of three years.

In 2013, he presented video footage to Kuwaiti authorities alleging to show a former prime minister, Sheikh Nasser al-Mohammed al-Sabah, and a former speaker in parliament, Jassim al-Kharafi, discussing a coup. They could have faced the death penalty for treason.

Lawyers for Sheikh Nasser al-Mohammed and the Al-Kharafi family filed a criminal complaint in Geneva relating to the arbitration case. The arbitration which was later judged to be fake had been presented to the High Court in London as part of a process that sought to verify the videos.

Sheikh Ahmad also was a senior International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) official from 2015-17 until withdrawing his candidacy for re-election when implicated by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn in steering bribes to soccer officials in Asia. He denied wrongdoing and was not indicted.

Related stories

Related Topics

IOC /

International Olympic Committee /

Thomas Bach

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore wins toss, Dream11 fantasy team picks, Playing XI announcement soon
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs GT Toss Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins the toss, opts to bowl against Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 Final: Starting lineups are out, Chhangte and Petratos start
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arsenal vs Bournemouth highlights, Premier League 2023-24: Saka, Trossard, Rice give Gunners 3-0 win
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Starc attributes frenzied run-scoring to Impact Player rule, shakes off ‘price-tag pressure’
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. IOC imposes 15-year ban on former Olympic power broker Sheikh Ahmad
    AP
  2. ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell scores stunning victory against Diachkova; Abdullaev crushes Amir to earn performance bonus
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tunisia to comply with world anti-doping code after sanctions for non-compliance
    AFP
  4. Indian sports wrap, May 3: Shubhankar makes cut in Beijing, lies T-32nd
    Team Sportstar
  5. ONE Fight Night 22 : Sundell Defends Belt Against Diachkova; Preview, full fight card, LIVE streaming information
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore wins toss, Dream11 fantasy team picks, Playing XI announcement soon
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs GT Toss Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins the toss, opts to bowl against Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 Final: Starting lineups are out, Chhangte and Petratos start
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arsenal vs Bournemouth highlights, Premier League 2023-24: Saka, Trossard, Rice give Gunners 3-0 win
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Starc attributes frenzied run-scoring to Impact Player rule, shakes off ‘price-tag pressure’
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment