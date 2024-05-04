MagazineBuy Print

World Athletics Relays 2024: Indians in action, preview, schedule, when and where to watch, live streaming info

Here is all you need to know about the Indians competing in the World Athletics Relays 2024 to secure a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Published : May 04, 2024 12:42 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Amoj Jacob hands the baton to Muhammed Ajmal in the men’s 4x400m relay heats at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.
Amoj Jacob hands the baton to Muhammed Ajmal in the men’s 4x400m relay heats at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Amoj Jacob hands the baton to Muhammed Ajmal in the men’s 4x400m relay heats at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

PREVIEW

A 15-member strong Indian athletics contingent will look to make an impact in scenic Nassau and hope to qualify for the Paris Olympics in three events when the the two-day World Athletics Relays commences on Saturday.

The Indian men’s 4x400 relay team has been making waves of late, coming up with impressive performances at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo and following it up by challenging the USA’s aura of invincibility at the World Championships in Budapest last August.

The team then lived up to the billing by clinching gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games with a tremendous run of 3:01.58.

Indian squad at the World Relays 2024
Men’s 4x400m: Amoj Jacob, Avinash Krishna Kumar, Rajiv Arokia, Rajesh Ramesh, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammad Ajmal, Muhammad Anas, Yashas
Women’s 4x400m: Jyothika Sri Dandi, MR Poovamma, Aishwarya Mishra, Prachi, Vithya Ramraj, Rupal, Subha Venkatesan
Mixed 4x400m: Jyothika Sri Dandi, Vithya Ramraj, Rupal, Amoj Jacob, Rajesh Ramesh, Yashas

On a high following those superb performances last year, India would be hoping to reset the national and Asian record of 2:59.05 seconds set by the quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh in Budapest.

The quartet will, however, have to work really hard to achieve that feat, given that its best this season is only 3:05.71 seconds, which is nearly four seconds adrift of the their gold medal-winning performance in Hangzhou.

As per the World Relay format for Paris, the two top teams in each heat on Saturday will advance to the final a day later. They will also secure Paris 2024 Olympic quotas in the process.

When and where to watch Indians competing at the World Athletics Relays 2024?
The World Athletics Relays will be a two-day tournament- May 4-5 (May 5 and 6 according to IST) and will be held in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Olympic lane seeding positions will be decided in the finals on Sunday and those will also be competing for medals.

All the other teams will compete in an additional round on Sunday where the top-two teams in each heat will also qualify for Paris.

India will be fielding teams in men’s, women’s and mixed 4x400m, with the men’s quartet the best placed to qualify for Paris based on their performances last year.

-PTI

Live streaming details of World Athletics Relays 2024-
World Athletics YouTube Channel will live stream the event. However, there will be on live broadcast on TV in India.
Schedule of Indians in action
May 5, Sunday
Mixed 4x400m relay Olympic qualifying round 1 (heats) - 4:35 AM
Women’s 4x400m relay Olympic qualifying round 1 (heats) - 6:35 AM
Men’s 4x400m relay Olympic qualifying round 1 (heats) - 7:19 AM
May 6, Monday
Men’s 4x400m relay Olympic qualifying round 2 (heats) - 5:35 AM
Women’s 4x400m relay Olympic qualifying round 2 (heats) - 6:00 AM
Mixed 4x400m relay Olympic qualifying round 1 (heats) - 6:34 AM
Mixed 4x400m relay finals - 7:10 AM
Women’s 4x400m relay finals - 7:40 AM
Men’s 4x400m relay finals - 7:50 AM
All in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Paris Olympics /

World Athletics Relays Bahamas 24 /

World Championships

