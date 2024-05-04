Indian sports wrap, May 4: Big medal haul for India in Asian Youth Boxing C’Ships; National Women’s Hockey League gets underway

BOXING

Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing: India pugilists confirm record 43 medals

Astana (Kazakhstan): Akash Gorkha, Vishvanath Suresh, Nikhil and Preet Malik advanced to the U-22 men’s finals as Indian boxers confirmed an unprecedented 43 medals across categories at the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships here on Saturday.

Senior national champion Akash extended his dominating run in the 60kg category with a 5-0 win over Ilyasov Sayat of Uzbekistan in the semi-finals.

Reigning youth world champion Vishvanath (48kg) won 5-2 against Baricuatro Bryan of Philippines after the bout was reviewed.

The other two semi-finalists, Nikhil (57kg) and Preet (67kg) also won their bouts with a similar 5-2 scoreline after a review against Mongolia’s Dorjnyambuu Ganbold and Almaz Orozbekov of Kyrgyzstan respectively.

Meanwhile, it was a heartbreak for M Jadumani Singh (51kg), Ajay Kumar (63.5kg), Ankush (71kg), Dhruv Singh (80kg), Jugnoo (86kg) and Yuvraj (92kg) as they ended their campaigns with bronze medals following their losses in the U-22 semis.

Nine women boxers, including Olympic-bound Preeti (54kg), will be in action in the U-22 semi-finals.

The U-22 finals will be played on Tuesday.

In the youth women’s semi-finals played on Friday night, reigning junior world champion Nisha (52kg) and Asian youth champion Nikita Chand (60kg) along with five other boxers entered the finals.

Lakshay Rathi (92+kg), Annu (48kg), Yatri Patel (57kg), Parthavi Grewal (66kg), Akansha Phalaswal (70kg) and Nirjhara Bana (+81kg) were defeated and ended their campaigns with bronze medals in the youth category.

The youth finals will now have 14 Indian pugilists with seven each in both men’s and women’s category fighting for the gold. The finals for the youth category will be played on Monday.

Overall, Indian boxers have secured 43 medals in the prestigious tournament, which has been witnessing high-voltage action with the presence of 390-plus boxers from more than 24 countries, including strong boxing nations such as China, India, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan fighting for the medals across 25 weight categories.

-PTI

HOCKEY

Haryana, Madhya Pradesh win in National Women’s Hockey League

Ranchi: Haryana and Madhya Pradesh beat Bengal and Maharashtra respectively at the National Women’s Hockey League 2024 (Phase 1) here on Saturday.

While Haryana defeated Bengal 4-3 in a thriller to register their third consecutive win, Madhya Pradesh got the better of Maharashtra 2-1 in another match.

In the opening match of the day, Bengal was off the blocks and running in no time with Silbiya Nag (2nd minute) converting a penalty corner early in the game.

Selestina Horo (19th) then doubled their lead with a penalty corner conversion in the second quarter.

Haryana captain Neelam (20th) quickly retaliated with a penalty corner conversion to reduce the deficit as Bengal led 2-1 at halftime.

Nandni (41st) converted another penalty corner for Haryana to level the scores before Shashi Khasa (43rd) converted yet another penalty corner to help Haryana take the lead.

Pinki (46th) scored a field goal early in the final quarter to take Haryana to a 4-2 lead.

Shanti Horo (51st) scored a field goal for Bengal to create a possibility of a comeback but Haryana held onto their lead to emerge winners.

In the day’s second showdown, Madhya Pradesh defeated Maharashtra 2-1.

After a quiet first half without any goals, Madhya Pradesh broke the deadlock late in the third quarter with a field goal from Aanchal Sahu (45th) to take the lead.

Maharashtra captain Ashwini Kolekar (50th) scored a field goal in just under five minutes into the final quarter to level the scores.

However, Swati (54th) put Madhya Pradesh back in the lead with a field goal.

Thereafter, Madhya Pradesh played a tight defence game to retain their one-goal lead.

Later in the day, Mizoram will take on Manipur, while Jharkhand will lock horns with Odisha.

GOLF

Chawrasia slips to tied 24 at Maekyung Open

Seoul: SSP Chawrasia carded a sloppy 2-over 73 to slip down to tied 24th at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open here on Saturday.

In the third round of the Asian Tour event, he is now 1-under 212 and 10 behind leader Junghwan Lee after being tied 13th a day earlier.

Other Indian player Ajeetesh Sandhu who made the cut was tied 51 after 74 on the par-71 course.

Lee birdied three of the last five holes to take the third-round lead to give himself a chance of improving upon his joint second place finish here last year.

The Korean, whose nickname is ‘Ironman’ because of his strong iron play, carded a five-under-par 66 to lead on 11-under at the Namseoul Country Club by a shot from Thailand’s Chonlatit Chuenboonngam, the leader at the start of the day, who returned a 70.

Canadian Richard T Lee (69) and Hongtaek Kim (71) from Korea are another two strokes back - in the sixth event of the Asian Tour’s season.

This year’s Asian Tour Qualifying School winner Kristoffer Broberg (71) from Sweden and Korean Kyungnam Kang (73) are an additional two shots behind.

The 32-year-old Lee started the day three behind the leader Chonlatit and trailed the Thai for much of the day.

However, Chonlatit, who had a two-shot lead after nine, made a costly double bogey on the par-four 16th – where he left a chip short and failed to get up and down – while Lee was able to take to the front thanks to birdies on 14, 15 and 17.

TENNIS

Indian over-50 finishes runner-up in world championship

NEW DELHI: Nitten Kirrtane went down fighting in three sets to Davide Gregianin as India lost 1-2 to Italy in the final of the Fred Perry Cup ITF tennis masters over-50 world championship in Mexico City on Friday.

Nitten was beaten 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 by Gregianin after Lorenzo Pennisi had given a strong start for Italy with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Jagdish Tanwar.

The Italians gave a walkover in the inconsequential doubles to speed up their celebrations.

It was a commendable performance by the Indian team as it won all its matches in the league phase against Turkey, France and Canada before beating Britain in the semifinals.

The results: Men’s over-50 (final): Italy bt India 2-1 (Lorenzo Pennisi bt Jagdish Tanwar 6-1, 6-1; Davide Gregianin bt Nitten Kirrtane 2-6, 7-5, 6-4; Andrea Caldarelli & Andrea Monti lost to Ajit Sail & Nitten Kirrtane w.o.).

NEW DELHI: Sriram Balaji and Andre Begemann beat second seeds Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler 6-1, 6-4 in the doubles semifinals of the €205,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Cagliari, Italy, on Saturday.

In the final, the Indo-German pair will play Boris Arias and Federico Zeballos of Bolivia.

The results: €205,000 Challenger, Cagliari, Italy Doubles (semifinals): Sriram Balaji & Andre Begemann (Ger) bt Alexander Erler & Lucas Miedler (Aut) 6-1, 6-4. $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (semifinals): Stuart Parker (GBR) bt Karan Singh 7-6(5), 6-3. $15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia - Singles (semifinals): Mariia Tkacheva bt Vaishnavi Adkar 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.