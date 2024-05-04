  • Smilla Sundell defeats Natalia Diachkova via TKO at 2:59 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 126.5 lbs)
  • Akbar Abdullaev defeats Halil Amir via knockout at 2:52 of round two (MMA – featherweight)
  • Dmitry Menshikov defeats Sinsamut Klinmee via knockout at 1:33 of round three (Muay Thai – lightweight)
  • Maurice Abevi defeats Zhang Lipeng via unanimous decision (MMA – catchweight 174 lbs)
  • Wei Rui defeats Hiroki Akimoto via unanimous decision (Kickboxing – bantamweight)
  • Reece McLaren defeats Hu Yong via split decision (MMA – flyweight)
  • Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong defeats Bogdan Shumarov via split decision (Kickboxing – lightweight)
  • Chihiro Sawada defeats Noelle Grandjean via unanimous decision (MMA – atomweight)
  • Zakaria El Jamari defeats Thongpoon PK Saenchai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – strawweight)
  • Bianca Basilio defeats Nanami Ichikawa via submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:35 of round one (Submission Grappling – catchweight 132 lbs)
  • Sean Climaco defeats Josue Cruz via knockout at 2:06 of round one (Muay Thai – flyweight)