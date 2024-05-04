MagazineBuy Print

Al Nassr vs Al Wehda LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Predicted lineups

All you need to know about the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al Nassr and Al Wehda being played at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh.

Published : May 04, 2024 10:20 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
With 29 goals so far this season, Ronaldo will be looking to extend his lead over Al Hilal's Alexander Mitrovic in the Saudi Pro League's top scorers list.
With 29 goals so far this season, Ronaldo will be looking to extend his lead over Al Hilal’s Alexander Mitrovic in the Saudi Pro League’s top scorers list. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

With 29 goals so far this season, Ronaldo will be looking to extend his lead over Al Hilal’s Alexander Mitrovic in the Saudi Pro League’s top scorers list. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Al Nassr will face Al Wehda in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match kicking off on Wednesday at 11:30 PM IST, at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh.

Al Nassr will be coming into the match after sealing its place in the King Cup of Champions final after beating Al Khaleej 3-1. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in the match to help his side set up a final against Al Hilal, to be played on May 31st.

Al Nassr is currently second in the league table, 12 points behind leader Al Hilal, with just five games left to play. Al Wehda on the other hand is 12th in the table with 32 points from 29 matches.

With 29 goals so far, Ronaldo will be looking to extend his lead over Al Hilal’s Aleksandar Mitrovic in the league’s top scorers list.

ALSO READ | Football jersey dispute between Algeria and Morocco clubs over Western Sahara goes to sports court

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Al Nassr: Ospina (gk), Al Ghannam, Laporte, Alamri, Al Ghanam, Al Khaibari, Brozovic, Telles, Otavio, Mane, Ronaldo

Al Wehda: Munir (gk), Al Mowalad, Makki, Al Hafith, Hawsawi, Bakshween, Fajr, Noor, Anselmo, Van Crooy, Ighalo

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al Nassr and Al Wehda start?
The Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al Nassr and Al Wehda will kick off on 4 May, Saturday, at 11:30 PM IST at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh.
Where to watch the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al Nassr and Al Wehda?
The match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

