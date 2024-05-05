MagazineBuy Print

Hometown champion Pantoja unanimously outpoints Erceg at UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro

Pantoja (28-5), the 34-year-old flyweight champion dominated the fight against Erceg (12-2) but was unable to secure the win before five rounds.

Published : May 05, 2024 11:09 IST , RIO DE JANEIRO - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Alexandre Pantoja poses on the scale.
FILE PHOTO: Alexandre Pantoja poses on the scale. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Alexandre Pantoja poses on the scale. | Photo Credit: AP

Hometown champion Alexandre Pantoja unanimously outpointed Australian Steve Erceg on Saturday night to retain his flyweight championship at UFC 301.

Pantoja (28-5), the 34-year-old flyweight champion dominated the fight against Erceg (12-2) but was unable to secure the win before five rounds.

Pantoja, who claimed the belt last July after defeating Mexican Brandon Moreno, defended his title last November against Brandon Royval and now in his hometown took care of Erceg to have a six-match winning streak and remains undefeated in almost four years.

The 28-year-old Ercerg, defeated David Dvořák and Alessandro Costa and Mattew Schnell to challenge Pantoja.

Also read | Canelo Alvarez retains undisputed championship with unanimous decision over Jaime Munguia

In the co-main event, one of Brazil’s former world champions, Jose Aldo, returned to the octagon after 21 months and toppedAmerican Jonathan Martinez by unanimous decision.

Aldo, who lost to Merab Dvalishvili in his previous fight, dominated the fight and took care of Martinez, who has won six in a row.

Also on the main card, Brazilians Caio Borralho knocked out Paul Craig in the second round, and Michel Pereira won by submission against Igor Potieria in the first round. Also, American Anthony Smith defeated local fighter Vitor Petrino by submission in the first round.

Related Topics

UFC

