MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Inaugural Uttarakhand Premier League from September 15-22

The five men’s teams will have the option to choose from six marquee players - Akash Madhwal, Rajan Kumar, Deepak Dhapola, Swapnil Singh, Aditya Tare and Kunal Chandela.

Published : Aug 26, 2024 19:04 IST , Dehradun - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Akash Madhwal (right) will be one of the six marquee players featuring in the league.
FILE PHOTO: Akash Madhwal (right) will be one of the six marquee players featuring in the league. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Akash Madhwal (right) will be one of the six marquee players featuring in the league. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) on Monday announced the inaugural Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) which will be held from September 15-22 and will see both men and women’s teams competing in the event.

The CAU said five men’s teams and three women’s sides will be vying for the titles.

A total of 16 matches will be played at the city’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, with SSPARK Sports and Entertainment serving as the league’s organisers.

ALSO READ | Ashutosh Sharma: ‘Scored my maiden first-class hundred on Ranji debut with the bat Shikhar Dhawan gave me’ 

The CAU said it is aiming to provide a platform to younger players from the state to showcase their talent, and also the chance to rub shoulders with the players who have delivered at the top level.

Additionally, to give all the competing teams an equal opportunity to assemble their squad, the UPL Player Draft will be conducted on September 1 in Dehradun, which will commence with the eight teams picking one marquee player each.

The five men’s teams will have the option to choose from six marquee players - Akash Madhwal, Rajan Kumar, Deepak Dhapola, Swapnil Singh, Aditya Tare and Kunal Chandela.

Meanwhile, Ekta Bisht, Punam Raut and Mansi Joshi will be the three marquee women’s players available to the teams.

Mahim Verma, secretary, Cricket Association of Uttarakhand, said, “We are delighted with the response we have received from various stakeholders since the idea of conducting the Uttarakhand Premier League came about.

“We are proud and extremely excited to be introducing Uttarakhand’s first-ever premier T20 competition that will introduce fans and players to an atmosphere which the Indian Premier League is known for.

“It’s an atmosphere that helps in the accelerated development of young players, and at the same time, provides the fans with the chance to enjoy entertaining cricket with their loved ones.”

Related Topics

Akash Madhwal /

Deepak Dhapola /

Aditya Tare /

Kunal Chandela /

Swapnil Singh /

Ekta Bisht /

Mansi Joshi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inaugural Uttarakhand Premier League from September 15-22
    PTI
  2. SAFF U-20 Championship 2024: India exits after losing to Bangladesh on penalties in semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. SLFC 0-2 NEUFC LIVE score, Durand Cup 2024 Semifinal: NorthEast United ahead with two goal lead over Shillong Lajong in second half
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pakistan and Bangladesh docked WTC points for slow over rate in 1st Test; Shakib fined 10 per cent of match fee
    AFP
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona should always aim for title, says Flick
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Inaugural Uttarakhand Premier League from September 15-22
    PTI
  2. Pakistan and Bangladesh docked WTC points for slow over rate in 1st Test; Shakib fined 10 per cent of match fee
    AFP
  3. PAK vs BAN: PCB chairman promises ‘changes’ after Pakistan’s shock Test defeat against Bangladesh
    PTI
  4. ICC’s dedicated Test match fund a big step forward
    Sunil Gavaskar
  5. Farewell Gabbar, thanks for the blockbuster entertainment
    Vijay Lokapally
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inaugural Uttarakhand Premier League from September 15-22
    PTI
  2. SAFF U-20 Championship 2024: India exits after losing to Bangladesh on penalties in semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. SLFC 0-2 NEUFC LIVE score, Durand Cup 2024 Semifinal: NorthEast United ahead with two goal lead over Shillong Lajong in second half
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pakistan and Bangladesh docked WTC points for slow over rate in 1st Test; Shakib fined 10 per cent of match fee
    AFP
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona should always aim for title, says Flick
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment