IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: Madushanka registers five-wicket haul against India

Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka claimed a five-wicket haul against India in the World Cup league match at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Published : Nov 02, 2023 17:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis celebrates with Dushmantha Chameera after taking a catch to dismiss India’s Suryakumar Yadav off the bowling of Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka.
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis celebrates with Dushmantha Chameera after taking a catch to dismiss India’s Suryakumar Yadav off the bowling of Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis celebrates with Dushmantha Chameera after taking a catch to dismiss India's Suryakumar Yadav off the bowling of Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka claimed a five-wicket haul against India in the World Cup league match at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Madushanka removed set batter Shreyas Iyer on 82 in his last over of the spell to get his fifth wicket.

FOLLOW BLOG | INDIA VS SRI LANKA LIVE ACTION

He also became the highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets at the ongoing World Cup.

The 23-year-old became the fourth Sri Lankan after Ashantha de Mel, Chamida Vaas and Lasith Malinga to record a fifer in the ODI World Cup.

The left-arm pacer started with the scalp of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on just the second delivery of the match. He bowled Rohit, who started the innings with a boundary.

He then removed Shabman Gill on 92 and Virat Kohli on 88 to induce more damage on India’s middle-order.

He finished the innings with the figures of 10-0-80-5.

Best Bowling Figures by Sri Lanka bowlers in ODI World Cup
Chaminda Vaas - 6/25 vs Bangladesh in 2003
Lasith Malinga - 6/38 vs Kenya in 2011
Ashantha de Mel - 5/32 vs New Zealand in 1983
Ashantha de Mel - 5/39 vs Pakistan in 1983
Dilshan Madushanka - 5/80 vs India in 2023*

