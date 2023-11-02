IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: Madushanka registers five-wicket haul against India

Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka claimed a five-wicket haul against India in the World Cup league match at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Madushanka removed set batter Shreyas Iyer on 82 in his last over of the spell to get his fifth wicket.

He also became the highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets at the ongoing World Cup.

The 23-year-old became the fourth Sri Lankan after Ashantha de Mel, Chamida Vaas and Lasith Malinga to record a fifer in the ODI World Cup.

The left-arm pacer started with the scalp of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on just the second delivery of the match. He bowled Rohit, who started the innings with a boundary.

He then removed Shabman Gill on 92 and Virat Kohli on 88 to induce more damage on India’s middle-order.

He finished the innings with the figures of 10-0-80-5.