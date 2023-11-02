MagazineBuy Print

IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami becomes highest wicket-taker for India in ODI World Cups; crosses Zaheer, Srinath

Shami went above Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath at the top with 45 wickets in ODI World Cups after his five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka.

Published : Nov 02, 2023 20:14 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Sri Lanka - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - November 2, 2023 India's Mohammed Shami appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Photo Credit: ADNAN ABIDI
infoIcon

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Sri Lanka - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - November 2, 2023 India's Mohammed Shami appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews REUTERS/Adnan Abidi | Photo Credit: ADNAN ABIDI

Mohammed Shami became India’s highest wicket-taker in ODI World Cup history during the India vs Sri Lanka match at the 2023 World Cup match in Mumbai.

Shami went above Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath at the top with 45 wickets in ODI World Cups after his five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka.

Zaheer and Srinath have 44 wickets in World Cups for India.

FOLLOW HIGHLIGHTS | IND VS SL highlights and commentary

Shami also entered the top 10 of the highest wicket takers in ODI World cup history, which is topped by Glenn McGrath with 71.

Among active international cricketers, only Mitchell Starc and Trent Boult are above him in the list with 56 and 49 wickets respectively.

Shami picked his third World Cup five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on November 2. Shami is now level with Starc in having the most five-wicket hauls in ODI World Cups.

More to follow...

