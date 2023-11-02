After a stellar performance by the Indian batters, Sri Lanka was set to chase a target of 358
Jasprit Bumrah struck in the very first ball of the innings, dismissing Pathum Nissanka for a golden duck | 0-1 (0.1)
In the second over of the innings, Mohammed Siraj removed Dimuth Karunaratne (0) in his very first ball | 2-2 (1.1)
Sadeera Samarawickrama (0) became the third victim to India’s pacers. He was Siraj’s second wicket | 2-3 (1.5)
Kusal Mendis had no response to Siraj’s bowling and had to walk off after scoring only one run | 3-4 (3.1)
Just when things started looking a bit better, Mohammed Shami joined the attack and sent Charith Asalanka (1) back | 14-5 (9.3)
Shami was quick to take his second wicket, removing Dushan Hemanatha for a golden duck in the very next delivery | 14-6 (9.4)
Dushmantha Chameera was unable to contribute any run and was caught behind by KL Rahul off Shami | 22-7 (11.3)
A blistering delivery from Shami dislodged the stump. Angelo Matthews was out after scoring 12 hard-fought runs | 29-8 (13.1)
Shami picked up his fifth wicket, making it his second fifer this edition. He dismissed Kasun Rajitha (14) to become India’s leading wicket-taker in the World Cup | 49-9 (17.6)
Ravindra Jadeja wrapped up the game for India by picking the final wicket of Dilshan Madushanka (5) | 55 all out (19.4)
Unbeaten India sealed a semifinal spot and moved to the top of the table after defeating Sri Lanka by 302 runs, its biggest win in the World Cup