Golf carts to fish tanks: Most bizarre injuries in cricket

GLENN MAXWELL (AUS)
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the ODI World Cup 2023 match against England. He suffered a concussion after falling from a golf cart
JONNY BAIRSTOW (ENG)
The England batter broke his fibula when he slipped playing golf in 2022. He went on to miss the T20 World Cup in Australia, the Pakistan tour, and the IPL2023
BEN FOAKES (ENG)
The wicketkeeper tore his hamstring after slipping on a sock in the dressing room during a County Championship match. He was ruled out of a Test series against New Zealand in 2021.
JOFRA ARCHER (ENG)
In 2021, Archer had been attempting to clean a fish tank in his bathtub when he dropped it. Along with elbow issues, he needed surgery to remove the glass.
QUINTON DE KOCK (SA)
South Africa’s keeper-batter was ruled out of a pivotal third Test against England in early 2016. He slipped and twisted his knee while walking his two dogs