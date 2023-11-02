IND vs SL: Leading wicket-takers in ODI World Cup matches

Javagal Srinath (IND) - 8 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 4/35 at Johannesburg, 2003

Muttiah Muralitharan (SL) - 7 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 3/41 at Port of Spain, 2007

Zaheer Khan (IND) - 6 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 2/33 at Johannesburg, 2003

Chaminda Vaas (SL) - 6 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 2/34 at Johannesburg, 2003

Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) - 5 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 3/12 at Eden Gardens, 1996

Robin Singh (IND) - 5 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 5/31 at Taunton, 1999

Anil Kumble (IND) - 4 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 2/39 at Delhi, 1996

Lasith Malinga (SL) - 4 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 2/42 at Wankhede, 2011

Ashish Nehra (IND) - 4 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 4/35 at Johannesburg, 2003

Mohinder Amarnath (IND) - 3 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 3/40 at Manchester, 1979

