Javagal Srinath (IND) - 8 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 4/35 at Johannesburg, 2003
Muttiah Muralitharan (SL) - 7 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 3/41 at Port of Spain, 2007
Zaheer Khan (IND) - 6 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 2/33 at Johannesburg, 2003
Chaminda Vaas (SL) - 6 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 2/34 at Johannesburg, 2003
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) - 5 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 3/12 at Eden Gardens, 1996
Robin Singh (IND) - 5 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 5/31 at Taunton, 1999
Anil Kumble (IND) - 4 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 2/39 at Delhi, 1996
Lasith Malinga (SL) - 4 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 2/42 at Wankhede, 2011
Ashish Nehra (IND) - 4 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 4/35 at Johannesburg, 2003
Mohinder Amarnath (IND) - 3 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 3/40 at Manchester, 1979