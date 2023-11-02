The two teams last met at Leeds in the 2019 ODI World Cup
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first
Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews ( 113 off 128) scored his maiden ton in ODI World Cup
Mathews (55) and Lahiru Thirimanne (46) put up a 100-run partnership for the fifth wicket
Jasprit Bumrah grabbed a three-wicket haul. He dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne (10), Kusal Perera (18) and Angelo Mathews (113)
Sri Lanka’s final score was 264/7
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma put up a 189-run partnership. This is the highest opening partnership for India in ODI World Cup
Rohit Sharma (103) created history by smashing his fifth century in that World Cup edition
Rahul ( 111 off 118 ) scored his maiden World Cup century
Reaching the target in 43.3 overs, India won the match with seven wickets to spare