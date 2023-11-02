What happened when India and Sri Lanka last met in an ODI World Cup match?

The two teams last met at Leeds in the 2019 ODI World Cup

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first

Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews ( 113 off 128) scored his maiden ton in ODI World Cup

Mathews (55) and Lahiru Thirimanne (46) put up a 100-run partnership for the fifth wicket

Jasprit Bumrah grabbed a three-wicket haul. He dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne (10), Kusal Perera (18) and Angelo Mathews (113)

Sri Lanka’s final score was 264/7

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma put up a 189-run partnership. This is the highest opening partnership for India in ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma (103) created history by smashing his fifth century in that World Cup edition

Rahul ( 111 off 118 ) scored his maiden World Cup century

Reaching the target in 43.3 overs, India won the match with seven wickets to spare

More Shorts

Sachin Tendulkar became the latest cricket legend to be honoured with statues
By Team Sportstar
ICC ODI World Cup: Players with most centuries in single World Cup edition
By Team Sportstar
David Willey to retire from international cricket after ODI World Cup 2023
By Team Sportstar