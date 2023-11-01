Here are 10 icons of cricket who have been felicitated with a statue, with the former Indian captain joining the famed list
2023: A life-size statue of Tendulkar was unveiled at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in his presence
2021: Allan Border, who formerly held the record for most consecutive test appearances (153) unveiled his statue at the Brisbane Cricket Ground
2017: Former Indian captain and BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly, unveiled his own statue at Balurghat Stadium, West Bengal
2011: Steve Waugh’s famous pose from his last ball century from the Ashes in 2003 was made into a bronze sculpture at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). This was the 10th and last statue of the project at the venue
2011: Shane Warne, one of the greatest wizards of spin, joined the list of Australian legends who have a statue at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)
2008: Former Australian cricket player and renowned commentator Richie Benaud was honoured with the first-ever statue at the SCG
2006: Australian pace legend and the second fastest bowler to reach 200 wickets in test cricket, Dennis Lillee, was honoured with a bronze statue in front of the MCG
2005: India’s first test captain Col. C. K. Nayudu was honoured with a statue, one day before the second ODI between India and Pakistan at the ACA–VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam
2004: Narendra Modi unveiled former Indian cricketer Vinoo Mankad’s statue at Ajitsinh Cricket Pavillion in Jamnagar
2004: Keith Miller, an integral part of Don Bradman’s Invincible Australian squad was immortalised at the MCG