IND vs SL: Top Moments in ODI World Cup

In the 2011 ODI World Cup, India faced Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede

Captain MS Dhoni’s knock of 91* and Gautam Gambhir’s 97 helped India chase down a target of 277 and defeat Sri Lanka by six wickets

India won its second ICC ODI World Cup title after 28 years and became the first country to win the WC at home

In the 1996 ODI World Cup, Sri Lanka played India at the Eden Gardens. It was Sri Lanka’s first ever WC semifinal appearance

Disappointed by India’s batting performance, spectators hurled plastic water bottles and soft drink containers onto the ground

The match was rightly abandoned and awarded to Sri Lanka when the situation turned dangerous. Sri Lanka went on to win the WC title

In the 2003 ODI World Cup, India defeated Sri Lanka at Johannesburg and registered its second biggest win in WC games (183 runs)

With a target of 293, Javagal Srinath and Ashish Nehra took four wickets each and bowled out Sri Lanka for 109

In the 2019 World Cup at Leeds, Rohit Sharma scored a century and became the first player to score five centuries in a single WC edition

KL Rahul also scored his first World Cup century (111) in this match. India went on to chase 265 and won by seven wickets

