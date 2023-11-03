The 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to take place in West Indies and the United States between June 4 and June 30
The ninth edition of the men’s T20 World Cup will feature 20 teams
The top eight teams from the 2022 edition have directly qualified for the tournament
They are Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka
Hosts West Indies and United States automatically qualified for the event
Afghanistan and Bangladesh also qualified as the next two best-placed teams in the T20I rankings
Scotland and Ireland made it through by reaching the final of the Europe Qualifiers
Papua New Guinea secured a place among the top 20 by defeating Japan in the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier final
Canada made the cut by winning the Americas Qualifier
Oman and Nepal sealed their spots by reaching the finals of the Asia Qualifiers
Two more spots are left to be decided after the Africa Qualifiers
The final of the 2024 T20 World Cup is slated for June 30, 2024