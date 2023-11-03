ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Teams to qualify so far

The 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to take place in West Indies and the United States between June 4 and June 30

The ninth edition of the men’s T20 World Cup will feature 20 teams 

The top eight teams from the 2022 edition have directly qualified for the tournament

They are Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka

Hosts West Indies and United States automatically qualified for the event

Afghanistan and Bangladesh also qualified as the next two best-placed teams in the T20I rankings

Scotland and Ireland made it through by reaching the final of the Europe Qualifiers

Papua New Guinea secured a place among the top 20 by defeating Japan in the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier final

Canada made the cut by winning the Americas Qualifier 

Oman and Nepal sealed their spots by reaching the finals of the Asia Qualifiers

Two more spots are left to be decided after the Africa Qualifiers

The final of the 2024 T20 World Cup is slated for June 30, 2024

More Shorts

Top 10 biggest wins in ODI World Cup history
By Team Sportstar
Shami, Bumrah, Siraj on fire in Wankhede: Fall of Sri Lankan wickets
By Team Sportstar
IND vs SL: Sri Lanka gets thrashed, India qualifies to semifinals
By Team Sportstar