What happened when India and South Africa last met in an ODI World Cup match?

The two teams last met in Southampton in the 2019 ODI World Cup

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up four wickets and registered his best bowling figure in the ODI World Cup (4/51)

MS Dhoni (33) overtook New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum (32) to become the third player with most dismissals inflicted in WC

Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two wickets each

Chris Morris (42) was SA’s highest scorer. The Proteas were bowled out for 227

Rohit Sharma scored a century - an unbeaten 122* runs. He went on to score four more hundrerds and broke the record

Most hundreds in a single WC edition

Kagiso Rabada was able to remove two batters (Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul)

Photo Credit: JOHN SIBLEY

India won by six wickets with 15 balls to spare. It was off to a winning start in the 2019 ODI World Cup

