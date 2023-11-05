The two teams last met in Southampton in the 2019 ODI World Cup
South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first
Yuzvendra Chahal picked up four wickets and registered his best bowling figure in the ODI World Cup (4/51)
MS Dhoni (33) overtook New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum (32) to become the third player with most dismissals inflicted in WC
Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two wickets each
Chris Morris (42) was SA’s highest scorer. The Proteas were bowled out for 227
Rohit Sharma scored a century - an unbeaten 122* runs. He went on to score four more hundrerds and broke the record
Kagiso Rabada was able to remove two batters (Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul)
India won by six wickets with 15 balls to spare. It was off to a winning start in the 2019 ODI World Cup